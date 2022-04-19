Politicians pay tribute to former U.S. Rep. Brad Ashford

U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb.: “Brad committed his life to Omaha and Nebraska — leaving a legacy of public service. Melissa and I are praying for Ann and the Ashford family.”

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert: "I extend the heartfelt condolences of our city to the family and friends of Brad Ashford. Brad had a unique and special skill of bringing people together for the common good. His passion for public service and ability to solve complex problems led to leadership roles over several decades.

"Brad’s tireless advocacy for our state and nation made a profound difference for all of us. His approach to dealing with people of varied interests is one we should all emulate.

"In 2013, Brad and I competed against each other in the primary election for Mayor. I value the friendship we developed as a result of that campaign. I will miss his creativity, passion, and laugh."

Former State Sen. Ernie Chambers: "Brad was a genuinely good person, kind-hearted and gentle, and as upright an individual as I have ever met. He was not traitorous or treacherous. And in regard to his political affiliation, the formal one, none of that I was really aware of, because Brad was always the same.

"I got along with him probably better than I did any other senator there. I came to develop a working relationship with him that kind of oozed over into something a little more personal. It’s not often people affect me the way Brad did.”

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts: “Susanne and I are saddened to receive news of Brad Ashford’s passing. Brad was a dedicated public servant, who cared deeply for the state of Nebraska. Please join us in praying for Brad’s wife, Ann, and the rest of the Ashford family. We send them our sincerest condolences.”

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.: “The passing of Congressman Brad Ashford is a sad loss for the people of Nebraska and for America. A proud son of Omaha, Congressman Ashford devoted much of his career to serving his city and state: whether fighting for safe and affordable housing for every family, enacting landmark legislation in the State Legislature or representing his community in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“In the halls of Congress, he was widely respected as a serious legislator with a special ability to rise above partisan politics, build consensus and get things done. He will long be remembered by his colleagues and the country for authoring an important law that paved the way for new health care facilities for veterans to be built across the nation — including in his beloved Omaha.

“May it be a comfort to his wife Ann, his children John, Ellie and Tom, his granddaughter Rosie, and his many loved ones that so many in the Congress and around the nation mourn with you during this sad time.”

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md.: “I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Rep. Brad Ashford, who gave so much back to public service in his beloved Nebraska. As a state legislator and a Member of Congress, Brad was guided by what he called the ‘Nebraska Way’ of building bipartisan consensus. Those of us who knew him saw how Brad strove to overcome the often bitter partisanship in Congress to bring Democrats and Republicans together to find common ground and make progress on the toughest issues. That effort at finding consensus paid dividends back home, most recently as he worked both across the political aisle in Washington and with public and private interests in Omaha to secure funding for a new Veterans' clinic. While often a pragmatist in the tradition of the Blue Dog Coalition, Brad never wavered in his advocacy on matters of principle, speaking out in favor of LGBTQ equality, the dignity of immigrants, fairness in criminal sentencing, and common-sense gun-safety measures, among others.

“I will remember Brad for his friendship, his humility, his convictions, and his deep sense of justice. He was a trusted colleague and a tough campaigner, and even in defeat Brad displayed a magnanimity and graciousness that ought to be a model for others in the future. I join in offering my condolences to his wife Ann, who has truly been his partner not only in life but also in service, and to his children John, Ellie, and Tom and his granddaughter Rosie. May they be comforted in this time of loss by the knowledge that their husband, father, and grandfather made an enormous and positive difference in the lives of so many, not only in Omaha, but across the nation.”

Mary Ann Borgeson, chair of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners: "On behalf of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners, I wish to extend our deepest sympathy to the friends and family of Brad Ashford. Brad was a champion for Douglas County as a State Senator and as a Congressman. He was always willing to work with us to make Douglas County the best it could be. We will miss Brad deeply and will keep his wife Ann and their family in our thoughts as they travel through this journey."

Jane Kleeb, chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party: “Representative Brad Ashford was a hero to many. He served the people of the state with pride, skill and grace. Brad was a rare public servant who had a true, unselfish heart. May we all strive to build bridges in order to find common ground just like Brad did every day.”

Former Omaha Mayor Hal Daub: “The George Norris of our day. His heart and his intellect have left a meaningful impact on the scope of public policy in Nebraska in this modern time. Like George Norris, he knew how to reach for the middle ground and bring people together to solve problems. His productivity should be a real lesson to people that public service can be constructive, honorable and a useful tool for the good. He certainly has left our state better than he found it. I admire him greatly.”

Precious McKesson, executive director of the Nebraska Democratic Party: “Brad Ashford was a great representative of Nebraska. The work he did for our veterans and underserved communities will always be remembered. Brad was loved by many and will be missed.”

Union Pacific executive Scott Moore, who was elected to the Legislature with Ashford in 1986: “I had long talks with Brad over the years about what can be accomplished by governing in the middle. Brad truly lived in the political middle, and that explains some of his party switching. But regardless of registration, Brad was committed to action, always looking for the possible way to move the needle.”