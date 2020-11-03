Polls busy on Election Day in Nebraska — with coronavirus precautions in place

But Kenny Holston and his wife, Jody Holston, both 37, said they voted for Biden.

“I didn’t like how Trump couldn’t denounce racism on live TV,” said Kenny Holston, who is Black.

By 4:10 p.m., 415 people had voted at St. Thomas, while 258 cast their ballots at Reagan Elementary School by 2:15 p.m.

A couple engaged to be married voted for Trump at Reagan — the woman, 59, voted for the first time. She said she voted for freedom and keeping America free. They declined to give their names.

“We don’t want foreign countries coming in here taking over,” the woman said.

“(Trump has) brought a lot of jobs back from China,” the man added.