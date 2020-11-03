Polls busy on Election Day in Nebraska — with coronavirus precautions in place

Election Day is finally here.
Hundreds of polling places across Nebraska opened at 8 a.m. — with coronavirus precautions in place — to welcome voters. It's a warm, sunny day across the state, which could help increase turnout.
Nebraskans already have smashed early voting records from the 2016 presidential election.
As of early Monday, 482,919 mail-in ballots had already been returned and accepted, according to the U.S. Elections Project, which uses data from the Nebraska Secretary of State's Office.
That's 88% of all requested mail-in ballots statewide.
The number is about double the early ballots received and a little more than half of total votes cast in 2016.
The Douglas County Election Commission reported that 155,677 people (including 71,185 Democrats and 52,056 Republicans) had returned mail-in ballots and that 13,616 people had voted in person.
Anyone still with an early ballot should return it at the Election Commission Office or a drop box by 8 p.m. — it's too late to use the mail. Voters in line at their polling place by 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
In Douglas County, about 2,800 poll workers were expected to help run 203 polling places.
8 p.m. update: Crowds dwindled toward closing times at many polling places in the Omaha metro area. But among those voting during the last hour was Teresa Bowman, who really, really wanted to vote.
Bowman has had some health issues and she has a 2-year-old at home.
"I made a plan to vote early, but it fell through, " said Bowman, 38.
She lucked out, though. Bowman had heard all the stories about huge lines at the polls. But when she got to her polling place at the Hampton Inn, 11201 Davenport St., in west Omaha, just after 7 p.m., she cruised right in. No line at all.
Bowman has voted in the past, but not with the enthusiasm she felt this year — against President Donald Trump, and in support of Kara Eastman, for Congress.
"I would have felt bad if I didn't make it," she said. "It's the first election where I've really been passionate. "
7 p.m. update: Throughout the day, family was on the minds of many going to the polls.
Lakesha Richey cast her ballot because of her “dislike for Donald Trump.” Her father died of COVID-19, and she’s not happy with how Trump has handled the pandemic.
Getting to the polls was tricky for Cie Moten, who has a 6-week-old baby at home. Still, she made it to Nathan Hale Middle School and cast her vote. Moten is supporting Biden, although he “isn’t perfect.” But she isn’t feeling good about Trump’s last four years. He’s done some good, she said, but his delivery and demeanor need work.
In downtown Omaha, 117 voters had filed through the doors of the W. Dale Clark Library, near 14th and Douglas Streets, by supper hour. Poll workers at that location were new, so they weren't sure how that compared to previous years.
6 p.m. update: Voters had no line at Dundee Elementary as the supper hour rolled around. Poll workers said the location was busiest when it opened at 8 a.m.
A steady stream of voters came and left the polling place at St. Pius X/St. Leo Catholic School, near 69th and Blondo Streets, around 5 p.m.
Maxwell Kaye said he likes the idea of voting in person. He was mainly there for the presidential race, although he wasn’t a big fan of either candidate.
Kaye said he brushed up on local races since those are the ones that he says will directly affect him.
Still, enthusiasm was high among voters. As one woman left the polling place and got into her car, she exclaimed, “I voted today.”
5:30 p.m. update: One voter every 45 seconds.
That's how many people passed through the doors of the polling place at St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, 15050 West Maple Road, as the pace picked up Tuesday afternoon.
At 2 p.m., the two precincts there had tallied 450 voters, said Matt Misfeldt, precinct inspector at the polling site. Over the next two hours, the total had doubled.
"We've had a big surge since midday," he said.
Misfeldt, a Nebraska National Guard soldier, has taken Election Day off to work the polls since 2004. Despite the large number of early and mail-in votes cast, the northwest Omaha precinct has been as busy as in past years. And everything has gone smoothly.
Miranda Nightengale was one of those late-afternoon voters at St. Andrew's. She's a newbie.
"This is my first time voting, ever," she said. "I'm 38."
She said her philosophy has been that Nebraska goes Republican whether she votes or not.
"Our states with their piddly little electoral votes — it didn't seem to matter," she said.
But friends and family worked on her. Not least her husband, Don, who came to the polls to vote with her. He said he is a regular Democratic voter, and he'll be voting for former Vice President Joe Biden.
"I've always been blue," he said. "I believe there has to be some moral leadership. That has been lacking the last four years."
When Nightengale saw President Trump campaigning in Omaha last week, he knew voting here really mattered.
"That tells me I need to come out," he said. "When the small things add up, it does make a difference."
4:45 p.m. update: Levelle Wells voted in person to avoid any controversy with his vote.
Wells cast his vote at Benson Park Pavilion, near 72nd Street and Military Avenue.
Wells said he cast votes for Terrell McKinney and Ernie Chambers. In the presidential race, Wells opted for Native American candidate Mark Charles.
“Being Native American, my trust tells me they’re not for me,” he said of Donald Trump and Joe Biden.
“I did my part as a citizen of this country,” Wells said.
Jordan Erwin also voted at the park pavilion. His priority was local races. “Local is way more important,” Erwin said.
The election gave Skye Wenzl a chance to catch up with family while voting. Wenzl supports Biden and said there’s nothing ideal in the way Trump has handled the COVID-19 pandemic or appointed a new Supreme Court justice.
“My rights in general are at risk,” Wenzl said.
4:30 p.m. update: Trump was the favorite in west Omaha, a Republican stronghold.
When asked what issues brought her to vote, Jennifer Schnitker’s husband said, “Crazy Democrats!” and ran inside St. Thomas Lutheran Church, at 170th and Q Streets, to vote.
Schnitker added that “riots, looting and chaos” compelled her to vote for Trump.
Mike Welniak, his wife, and his 18-year-old daughter, Shelby Hammer, all voted together at St. Thomas and all voted for Trump. Hammer said that it was fun to have a say in who represents her and that it was important to know about the races — she’s been learning about the election in her AP Government class.
Welniak said he voted in 2016 for Trump too.
“I’m not a fan of the Democratic Party and what they plan on,” Welniak said.
But Kenny Holston and his wife, Jody Holston, both 37, said they voted for Biden.
“I didn’t like how Trump couldn’t denounce racism on live TV,” said Kenny Holston, who is Black.
By 4:10 p.m., 415 people had voted at St. Thomas, while 258 cast their ballots at Reagan Elementary School by 2:15 p.m.
A couple engaged to be married voted for Trump at Reagan — the woman, 59, voted for the first time. She said she voted for freedom and keeping America free. They declined to give their names.
“We don’t want foreign countries coming in here taking over,” the woman said.
“(Trump has) brought a lot of jobs back from China,” the man added.
3:55 p.m. update: Holy Name Catholic Church, 2901 Fontenelle Blvd., had 345 voters through by 3:30 p.m. Poll workers had baskets of pens and masks as well as hand sanitizer and cleaning wipes.
3:27 p.m. update: A poster on the wall at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, shows a soldier with a parachute jumping out the back of an airplane, with the caption, "Americans can vote. Wherever they are."
That's what U.S. military personnel have done ever since the Civil War, when President Abraham Lincoln won the election because Union soldiers in the field were allowed to vote by mail.
Nowadays, the military has voting assistance officers assigned to help service members cast their votes from overseas. That's how Lt. Col. Andrew Nelson of the Nebraska Army National Guard, who is deployed to Camp Arifjan as a military historian, voted in this year's election.
The officer found Nelson a book with contact information for the Douglas County Election Commission.
"I cast my ballot via email," said Nelson, who lives in Omaha and is a former World-Herald reporter. "It appears to have worked. I received an email that it had been accepted."
Maj. Scott Ingalsbe, a Nebraska National Guard spokesman, said 72 Nebraska National Guard members are currently deployed. It's not known how many of them voted, though Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the state's adjutant general, put out a statement urging all Guard members to do so.
In 2016, 818 service members from Nebraska and 504 from Iowa voted in the general election.
Staff Sgt. Lawrence Lind said everyone in his unit who wanted to vote sent in their ballot requests before they left for the Middle East in September. From overseas, they mailed or emailed their ballots.
3:20 p.m. update: Poll workers from Northwest High School, 8204 Crown Point Ave., dropped off 236 ballots at the Douglas County Election Commission office at 2 p.m.
The morning started with a decent line out the door, but it later slowed to a steady trickle, poll workers said.
Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse said things around the county were running smoothly. He said he expected another influx of voters later in the day, but not quite the 5 p.m. rush of years past.
2:50 p.m. update: Two men who voted within minutes of each other at Standing Stone Bible Church in Gretna went in the other direction from how they voted in the 2016 election.
Dan Cherveny, 73, is a registered Republican and voted for President Donald Trump four years ago. This year, however, he voted for former Vice President Joe Biden — mostly, he said, because of the pandemic.
Trump, he said, was “looking out for our pocket book as opposed to caring about other people.
“I feel like (the pandemic) was kind of recklessly handled,” Cherveny said.
Luke Shook, 40, said he voted for Hillary Clinton four years ago but voted for Trump this time. He said he is fed up with career politicians who come from the “same group of cronies.”
Shook owns a gym. He said his business was able to stay open during the pandemic because he lives in a Republican-led state.
“My business has done the best” under Trump, Shook said.
Cherveny and Shook were two of the 346 people who had voted by 2 p.m. at the polling place.
Shook said he also voted for the gambling ballot initiative because he knows of so many people who cross the river and bet in Iowa: “We’re missing the boat on it.”
2:10 p.m. update: In the primary, the poll site at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 7301 N. 28th Ave., had a little over 100 voters. By 2 p.m. Election Day, 230 voters had stopped in, said poll worker Dominic Nila.
Alexander Vang, 28, said he planned to vote early, but the Douglas County Election Commission office was “too packed.” On Election Day, he was in and out within minutes.
“Get out and vote,” he said. “It might not feel like anything, but in the long run, it’s going to apply.”
Billy White, 60, said he always has been a voter. White said lots of issues brought him to the polls.
“There needs to be a change,” White said. “The whole thing is like kids playing war with each other.”
He said he planned to support candidates who were “for the people.”
1:42 p.m. update: Things have been going smoothly at Sarpy County polling places, said Michelle Andahl, Sarpy County's election commissioner.
Andahl said turnout was good, and officials weren’t seeing excessively long lines.
“We’re very happy, very proud of the voters,” she said.
About 61,000 out of 64,000 mail-in ballots had been returned by about 1:40 p.m., Andahl said.
1:33 p.m. update:
As voters pulled into the parking lot of the polling site at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, they were greeted by a table of community members offering coffee, bagels, fresh fruit and hand sanitizer.
“We all kind of wanted to have a purpose today,” said Tiffany Truong. “Some are voting. Some are working the polls.”
It was slow but steady at the community college polling place, Truong and her friends said. They had been set up on the grassy island since about 10 a.m.
Inside the polling place, Mary Lou Foltz didn't have to wait to vote. She said she wasn’t going to skip this year.
“It’s my freedom, and I like what freedoms I have left,” she said. “It’s a privilege to vote.”
Foltz said she voted in favor of capping payday loan rates. It’s a service she has had to use before, and she said it’s tricky to pay it back the money with the high interest rates.
“You can get yourself in a heck of a mess,” Foltz said.
Bianca McGhee said she wasn’t able to vote early, so she prioritized getting to the polls.
“It’s very important that we vote, that everyone has an opinion,” McGhee said.
She focused on Nebraska races and opted to skip the vote for a presidential candidate.
1:25 p.m. update: Early calls to Civic Nebraska’s Election Protection Hotline, 402-890-5291, involved the use of provisional ballots. They included voters who had requested early vote-at-home ballots but subsequently decided they wanted to vote in person on Election Day. Also, in some instances, voters showed up at their polling places after requesting but failing to receive an early vote-at-home ballot in time. In addition, a number of voters who have changed addresses since registering to vote have reported to their old polling places.
In all of those instances, voters were given the option to complete a provisional ballot, which can take up to two weeks for officials to verify and count.
The nonpartisan group also reported a lack of adequate signage at a handful of polling places in Lincoln and Omaha and brief difficulty with special-needs access at a north-central Lincoln polling site, which eventually was corrected.
12:45 p.m. update: Voters streamed into the polling place at the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation, 3448 Evans St., after noon.
Jeff Pietsch, a first-time poll worker, said about 40 people were in line by the time the polls opened at 8 a.m. After that, traffic was steady, with groups of four or five people coming in at a time.
A handful of independent security officers kept watch at the entrance of the polling place’s parking lot.
“We want to make sure the community is protected and safe,” said Eric Tyler with Pro Elite Security.
Rolisha Davis said she cast her mail-in ballot weeks ago, but she was at the site Tuesday, driving other voters to the polls. By noon, she had taken three voters to their polling places.
Davis, who lives in Lincoln, said she planned to stay out until the polls close at 8 p.m.
“I just think it’s important. Every vote counts,” Davis said. “I can help people who don’t transportation.”
Davis, an independent, said she voted for former Vice President Joe Biden, although she doesn’t necessarily agree with his policies.
“Given the choice, character is everything,” Davis said. “I just want to sleep good tonight.”
Voting on Election Day is a tradition for Debra Wright. Mailing in a ballot just wouldn’t have felt the same, she said. She timed her vote around her work schedule.
Wright was there to support Kara Eastman, a Democrat who is running for the 2nd District congressional seat, as well as Biden.
“I don’t have respect for Trump’s politics,” she said.
Glenn Chamberlain said he has been working at a job in Kansas City, but he said voting in person was important to him. He drove to Omaha on Election Day to cast his ballot. "I wouldn't miss it for the world," he said.
12:35 p.m. update: Linda France, who has worked the polling place at St. Columbkille Sacred Heart Center in Papillion for 30 years, thought 225 voters Tuesday would signify a busy day.
By 11:40 a.m., 242 voters had come through.
"It's surprising we're having so many because of all the absentee voters," France said.
Mary Jones, 38, said she likes to vote in person to make sure her vote is counted. She also said she likes being out on Election Day, seeing the poll workers and experiencing the camaraderie of civic duty.
She wore a "Vote for Donnelly" shirt from the 1996 Chris Farley movie "Black Sheep." She said she wears it every election.
Jones, a Democrat, said she voted for former Vice President Joe Biden over President Donald Trump.
"For me, it's a lack of forward-thinking leadership from the president," Jones said.
Blanca Toledo, 42, said her entire family voted for Biden because she said Trump is against Hispanic and Black people.
She teared up recounting recent news of children being separated from their parents. She said she hoped that if Biden wins, it's possible that families can be reunited.
"It hurt me," she said. "I'm a mom and I'm a grandma."
Drew Borchers drove to St. Columbkille from Lincoln, where he attends school at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. It was his first time voting. The 21-year-old said he's an independent and doesn't agree all the time with either side. He said he decided Tuesday morning to vote for Trump because he thinks Trump is a stronger leader.
"If Trump would just stay off social media," Borchers said, "he'd be a lot better president."
12:15 p.m. update: Tonya House, 50, a Democrat, said she votes in every election but made a point of voting in this one, since the No. 1 issue for her was "getting Trump out of office." Local House and Senate races were important, too, she said, noting that she was upset that Chris Janicek, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, didn't leave the race against Republican Ben Sasse, the incumbent.
Janicek derailed his effort by sending lewd texts to a woman raising funds for his campaign. The Nebraska Democratic Party disavowed him and threw its support behind a write-in candidate, North Omaha civil rights activist Preston Love Jr.
11:30 a.m. update: Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse said things had gotten off to a smooth start. Kruse said he has heard of lines that led to 30-minute waits at some polling places, but just before 11:30 a.m., things were running smoothly.
Officials encountered some issues, such as some poll workers not showing up and reports of signs being set up too close to polling places.
10:50 a.m. update: James Carr, 63, was voting at the Bellevue Public Library. He said he has voted since Jimmy Carter was elected president in 1976.
Carr said health care and the economy were important issues to him. He's a Republican and voted for President Donald Trump.
"Shutting down the country (because of the coronavirus outbreak) would not be a good idea," he said.
10:10 a.m. update: A man grinned at Naoma Lane’s sign, which featured a hand-drawn profile of President Donald Trump wearing a crown that glistened in the sun. The image was encircled in black and marked through with a black line.
The man, about to go vote at South High School, at 24th and J Streets, raised a “thumbs up” sign at Lane.
Then he took a double look.
“Oh, my bad, I’m a Trump supporter!” the man said, still smiling.
“No king, no king, no king,” Lane chanted back.
Lane made the sign, which says “Vote Him Out!” on the back, a few days ago.
“He governs by executive order,” she said. “He does not listen to experts.”
Husband and wife Ed Boyer, 55, and Mai Morgan, 43, along with Morgan's brother Zac Morgan, 39, went to vote together. The three said they loved the sign and took a photo of it. All voted for Biden.
“I want the division to stop,” Mai Morgan said. She said a president needs to be respectful of all Americans, and Trump isn’t.
Boyer said he used to be a Republican but switched in 2016.
“Everything Trump says is anti-immigration, and this country is all immigrants,” he said.
Zac Morgan said he became a citizen earlier this year and voted for the first time Tuesday. It felt amazing, he said.
“To stand with the American principles and Constitution, and practice my rights and responsibilities,” he said.
8:55 a.m. update: The presidential race was top of mind for many voters.
Alex Rubio, 18, who was at the polling place at Castelar Elementary School, 2316 S. 18th St., voted for the first time. He said he doesn’t fit with either political party. He was torn about whether to choose President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden up until Monday night.
Ultimately, Trump's large rallies during the pandemic and the sight of kids in cages swayed him to vote for Biden, “the lesser of two evils,” Rubio said.
“I feel less stressed out,” he said of his first time voting. “I got it done with.”
Pamela Mauro, 39, said she wanted to vote in person because she doesn’t like the mail-in ballot system and because it’s important to make such decisions in person.
“I think it’s very important in the presidential election to take your time and listen to all sides, not just the propaganda that’s being spilled,” she said.
Mauro said she and her husband are big Trump supporters. The president is unlike other politicians and doesn’t hide his feelings, she said.
“When he speaks, it might not always be appropriate, but he always tells you how he feels,” she said.
Consuelo Anguiano, 43, said she felt safe voting in person despite the pandemic. At Castelar, every voter wore a mask, although it’s not required.
Anguiano said she voted for Trump because he doesn’t support abortion and he “is always praying to God,” she said in Spanish.
8:50 a.m. update:
The Nebraska Secretary of State's Office sent out a press release Tuesday morning saying people have received robocalls telling them to “stay home and stay safe.”
Polling places across the state are safe and open, Secretary of State Bob Evnen said.
Cindi Allen, who works in the office, said officials had heard about two such calls placed in the North Platte area using burner phones. They're still trying to determine who made the calls.
People in other states were reporting similar robocalls.
For voter information, visit the Nebraska Secretary of State's Office website at https://sos.nebraska.gov/
8:05 a.m. update: Emily Meyers volunteered this year as a poll worker. She's working at Castelar Elementary School, 2316 S. 18th St., where 15 people were in line to vote at 8 a.m.
"I just wanted there to be a surplus of workers, " Meyers said.
The poll workers were wearing masks. Masks and hand sanitizer are available for voters.
Meyers, 30, said those precautions helped her feel safer to work during a pandemic.
"I feel nervous," she said, "but ultimately that it's worth it."
World-Herald staff writer Steve Liewer contributed to this report.
Photos: Nebraska on Election Day 2020
