Ponca Hills firefighter's funeral will include a 10.5-mile procession to cemetery in North Omaha

Funeral services Tuesday for Ponca Hills firefighter Dennis Bender will include a 10.5-mile procession from Fort Calhoun to Forest Lawn Cemetery in North Omaha.

Nebraska’s longest-serving paramedic died March 10 while working in support of crews battling a large brush fire east of Fort Calhoun in Washington County. Bender collapsed from a medical emergency at 7:27 p.m. while on the scene of the third fire. His brother, Fred Bender of Omaha, said Dennis likely died of a massive heart attack.

A wake service for Bender, 78, will be held Monday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., followed by a reciting of the rosary, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fort Calhoun. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the same church.

After the Mass, a procession will leave the church at approximately 12:30 p.m. with a Douglas County sheriff's escort, Ponca Hills Fire Chief Joel Sacks said. The procession will proceed south on U.S. Highway 75 to Ponca Road; east on Ponca Road to John J. Pershing Drive; south on Pershing Drive to Diagonal Road; west on Diagonal Road to McKinley Road; west on McKinley Road to Mormon Bridge Road; and then south to Forest Lawn Cemetery at 7909 Mormon Bridge Road.