Ponca Hills firefighter's funeral will include a 10.5-mile procession to cemetery in North Omaha

Funeral services Tuesday for Ponca Hills firefighter Dennis Bender will include a 10.5-mile procession from Fort Calhoun to Forest Lawn Cemetery in North Omaha.
Nebraska’s longest-serving paramedic died March 10 while working in support of crews battling a large brush fire east of Fort Calhoun in Washington County. Bender collapsed from a medical emergency at 7:27 p.m. while on the scene of the third fire. His brother, Fred Bender of Omaha, said Dennis likely died of a massive heart attack.
A wake service for Bender, 78, will be held Monday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., followed by a reciting of the rosary, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fort Calhoun. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the same church.
After the Mass, a procession will leave the church at approximately 12:30 p.m. with a Douglas County sheriff's escort, Ponca Hills Fire Chief Joel Sacks said. The procession will proceed south on U.S. Highway 75 to Ponca Road; east on Ponca Road to John J. Pershing Drive; south on Pershing Drive to Diagonal Road; west on Diagonal Road to McKinley Road; west on McKinley Road to Mormon Bridge Road; and then south to Forest Lawn Cemetery at 7909 Mormon Bridge Road.
Those who want to pay tribute to Bender, who served with the Ponca Hills Volunteer Fire Department for 50 years, are welcome to line the procession route as long as they can do so safely, Sacks said. Parking along the highway is not recommended.
Fire departments that are not able to participate in the service are invited to stage apparatus safely along the route, Sacks said. Memorials are suggested to the Ponca Hills Fire Department Ambulance Fund.
