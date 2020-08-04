Popular brunch spot Early Bird set to open second location in Shadow Lake Towne Center

Popular Blackstone District brunch spot Early Bird will open its second location Monday in Papillion's Shadow Lake Towne Center.

Early Bird, at 7775 Olson Drive, will take over the space previously occupied by Wheatfield's. Shadow Lake Towne Center, which is located near 72nd Street and U.S. Highway 370, announced the opening in a Facebook post.

Early Bird serves brunch staples like omelets, pancakes and French toast, as well as a lengthy cocktail list. The original Early Bird opened in the Blackstone District in 2018.

Early Bird's Shadow Lake location will be open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit earlybirdbrunch.com/shadow-lake.

