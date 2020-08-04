Popular brunch spot Early Bird set to open second location in Shadow Lake Towne Center

Popular Blackstone District brunch spot Early Bird will open its second location Monday in Papillion's Shadow Lake Towne Center.
Early Bird, at 7775 Olson Drive, will take over the space previously occupied by Wheatfield's. Shadow Lake Towne Center, which is located near 72nd Street and U.S. Highway 370, announced the opening in a Facebook post.
Early Bird serves brunch staples like omelets, pancakes and French toast, as well as a lengthy cocktail list. The original Early Bird opened in the Blackstone District in 2018.
Early Bird's Shadow Lake location will be open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit earlybirdbrunch.com/shadow-lake.
Here are the city's 37 essential restaurants
Stella’s Bar & Grill
UMAMI Asian Cuisine
Le Bouillon
V. Mertz
La Buvette
M’s Pub
The Boiler Room Restaurant
Blue Sushi Sake Grill
Kitchen Table
Block 16
El Dorado Mexican Restaurant
Johnny’s Cafe
Dinker's
Time Out Chicken
Farine + Four
Lo Sole Mio
Modern Love
The Grey Plume
Crescent Moon
Coneflower Creamery
La Casa Pizzaria
Salween Thai
Saddle Creek Breakfast Club
Dario's Brasserie
Pitch Pizzeria
Yoshitomo
Au Courant
Ika Ramen & Izakaya
Blue & Fly Asian Kitchen
The Drover
El Basha Mediterranean Grill
Twisted Cork Bistro
Tired Texan BBQ
The Jaipur
Le Voltaire French Restaurant
Dante
Runza
402-444-3118, cory.gilinsky@owh.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.