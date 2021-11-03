Portion of northbound I-29 in Council Bluffs to close starting Monday

The next phase of Interstate reconstruction in Council Bluffs will close a portion of northbound Interstate 29 starting Monday, if weather permits.

The closure, between Ninth Avenue and Avenue G, will be in place for about 21 months, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Transportation.

The ramp from Ninth Avenue to I-29 northbound will be closed permanently. The eastbound I-480 ramp to northbound I-29 and the northbound I-29 ramp to westbound I-480 ramp will close until I-29 is reopened in summer 2023.

Traffic not destined for Council Bluffs should use detour routes. Local traffic will be detoured at Ninth Avenue to the Northbound Frontage Road.

The reconstruction project is part of Council Bluffs' Interstate Improvement Program, designed to modernize the highway system and improve mobility and safety across about 18 miles of Interstate.

For more information, visit news.iowadot.gov.

