Postal service warns of possible service disruptions, especially in Northeast

The U.S. Postal Service is advising customers nationally that service could be affected by unprecedented volume and limited employee availability because of COVID-19.

Mark Inglett, a spokesman for the U.S. Postal Service in Kansas City, Missouri, said Thursday that he expects fewer impacts in Omaha and in the Midwest, but that a winter storm is causing disruptions in the Northeast.

"We are doing all we can, including delivering on Sundays and in the early mornings and into the evening hours," Inglett said. "We are working around the clock, making every effort to get your mail to you in time for the holidays."

Time is running out for people hoping to have cards or packages delivered in time for Christmas. The Postal Service advises mailing items as soon as possible.

The deadline for first-class mail, such as holiday cards and postcards, is Friday; for priority mail, such as packages, it's Saturday; and for priority express mail, the deadline is Dec. 23.

