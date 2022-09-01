 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Potential storms Friday evening could bring hail, strong winds to Omaha

A stormy forecast could mean bad news for Friday night football games around the Omaha metro area.

There is a 50% chance for storms between 4 and 9 p.m. for much of southeastern Nebraska and a marginal chance those storms could be severe, according to the National Weather Service.

Those storms bring a potential for wind gusts of 55 to 65 mph and ping-pong ball sized hail, according to the weather service. 

Any storms Friday night are expected to be fairly isolated and the chance for precipitation is expected to end by midnight, said Corey Mead, a meteorologist with the weather service's Valley office.

It will be hot Friday, with a high of 94 degrees and a heat index around 100, Mead said.

Temperatures will cool off a bit over the weekend, with highs in the mid-80s on both Saturday and Sunday and clear conditions expected, Mead said.

