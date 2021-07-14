Potentially 29,000 gallons of wastewater discharged into Omaha's Zorinsky Lake

A sewer leak sent anywhere from 7,500 to 29,000 gallons of untreated wastewater into Zorinsky Lake this week.

The leak was found by a passerby beneath the South 168th Street bridge about 3 p.m. Tuesday, but because of the complexities of the leak and its challenging location, the discharge wasn't contained until 2:25 p.m. Wednesday, according to a press release from the Omaha Public Works Department. The observed leak was between 5 to 20 gallons per minute.

The location of the leak was in a highly visible spot beneath the bridge, but officials are unsure when the leak began, said Jim Theiler, Omaha's assistant director for environmental services in the Public Works Department.

Still, Theiler said, the amount of pollutants that entered the lake is very small compared to the total amount of water in Zorinsky Lake, located in west Omaha.

"So it's going to be diluted," Theiler said. "Normally a lake will have bacteria just from the presence of geese and other animals."

The results of a bacteria test are expected to be known Thursday.

As crews work on a permanent repair, the section of the Zorinsky Lake Trail that runs beneath the bridge will be closed. It is expected to reopen next Tuesday.