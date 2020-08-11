You are the owner of this article.
Pottawattamie County seeks storm damage reports
Pottawattamie County seeks storm damage reports

Pottawattamie County Emergency Director Doug Reed is asking for the public's help in tallying the extent of storm damage in Iowa.

On Tuesday, he put out a request for people to report storm damage on the website: pcema-ia.org

A good understanding of the extent of damage will assist the state in making its appeal for federal help with recovery.

Also on Tuesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for six counties: Boone, Clinton, Dallas, Johnson, Marshall and Story.

The proclamation makes grants available to eligible individuals in some of those counties.

Nancy Gaarder

