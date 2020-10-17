Powerful image of young Omaha girl, fist in air, inspires 'The HOPE Project'

Peña did just that, producing drawings influenced by his childhood love of comic book art. It gave him something to focus on when COVID-19 shut down the city, and also provided an opportunity to build his portfolio.

Then came George Floyd’s tragic death in late May and the eruption of protests across the U.S., including in Omaha.

Seven-year-old Zuri Jensen was at the protest that took place at 72nd and Dodge Streets on May 29.

Shea and Jeona Jensen took Zuri, and her 11-year-old sister, Irie, to the event.

“I knew we had to be a part of it,” Jeona said. “Social justice for all people is a big value for our family. The girls have been marching since they were little. From a very young age, Zuri has wanted to know all about the civil rights movement and Black history.”

While at the protest, Zuri was inspired by the passion of the crowd and asked if she could stand on the cab of her father’s pickup truck.

“She took off her shoes and climbed up there,” Jeona said. “Zuri noticed that people had their fists up and asked if she could do it, too.”

Mom said yes, and almost immediately, bystanders began taking photos.