Powerful wind storm to hit Omaha, bringing possible blizzard conditions

A powerful wind storm was expected to blow into the region in the predawn hours Thursday and last until Friday.
With it are likely to come difficult travel conditions, downed tree limbs and scattered power outages.
The National Weather Service is warning of possible blizzard conditions Thursday night into Friday.
The weather service has issued wind and storm warnings from Montana to Wisconsin and from the Canadian border to Oklahoma.
Winds were expected to subside briefly Thursday morning before picking up again in the late morning. The National Weather Service says wind gusts up to 55 mph are possible in the Omaha metro area Thursday into Friday.
"It will be a nasty couple of days, especially on Friday," said Brett Rossio, meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc., The World-Herald's weather consultant. "It's going to be really dangerous traveling Interstate 80 and I-29."
Total snowfall is expected to be 1 to 2 inches in the Omaha area.
Winds are expected to diminish Friday evening.
Once the storm moves out, Omaha is likely to see several days with highs in the 30s and a mix of sun and clouds.