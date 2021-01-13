Powerful wind storm to hit Omaha Wednesday night

A powerful wind storm will batter the central U.S. Wednesday night into Friday and is expected to cause widespread power outages, travel problems and blizzard conditions.

The National Weather Service has issued wind and storm warnings from Montana to Wisconsin and from the Canadian border to Oklahoma.

The worst of the winds in Omaha are expected to occur Wednesday night after midnight, according to the weather service.

So if you haven't already, secure or bring indoors any loose outdoor items and it might be a good idea to wait until morning to put the trash out. Consider parking your car in the garage.

Winds are expected to subside briefly Thursday morning and then pick up again late morning and last into Friday.

"It will be a nasty couple of days, especially on Friday," said Brett Rossio, meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc., The World-Herald's weather consultant. "It's going to be really dangerous traveling Interstate 80 and I-29."

The areas most likely to see the worst travel conditions are north of Omaha, where heavier snows are expected, Rossio said.