Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake to expand

The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska plans to break ground on a 60,000-square-foot expansion of the Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake.

The groundbreaking is scheduled for Monday morning at the casino, 1031 Avenue H.

The Prairie Flower Casino opened for business in the fall of 2018. The casino is set to add 60,000 square feet of space to its existing building in Carter Lake. 

A press release from a tribal representative said the groundbreaking will occur on the 32nd anniversary of the signing of the Ponca Restoration Act, which restored the federal government’s formal recognition of the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska. It's almost four years after the casino officially opened on Nov. 1, 2018.

