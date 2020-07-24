Prayer vigil planned for Ed Poindexter and family of slain police officer Larry Minard

A prayer vigil of “unity, mercy and healing” is planned Monday for Ed Poindexter, as well as the family of the Omaha police officer he was convicted of murdering 50 years ago.
Poindexter, 75, is seeking a compassionate medical release from prison after being sentenced to a life sentence for his part in the booby-trap bombing death of Officer Larry Minard in 1970.
Preston Love Jr., one of the activists supporting the release of Poindexter, said the vigil, scheduled for 4 p.m. at Clair Memorial United Methodist, is not necessarily for a parole for Poindexter, but for compassion. Prayers, he said, will also be said for the Minard family, which has opposed the release of Poindexter.
“We’re praying for healing and reconciliation for all,” Love said. “We’re hoping they’ll feel that, and that their hearts might be softened.”
The Minard family was invited to attend the event but declined, he said. The prayer vigil at the church, located at 5544 Ames Avenue, is open to family members only, with proper COVID-19 precautions, including masks and social distancing. It will also be broadcast via the Prayers for Ed Poindexter Facebook page.
Poindexter and David Rice, two members of a Black Panther-like group in North Omaha, were convicted of murder, for directing another man, Duane Peak, to plant the bomb. But both Poindexter and Rice have steadfastly maintained their innocence. Some civil rights advocates have said that Poindexter and Rice were framed because of their race and political views, but others, including the Minard family, insist that justice was served.
Rice died in prison in 2016, but activists have recently revived an effort to win a parole for Poindexter, who suffers from diabetes and other chronic health issues.
Earlier this month, supporters of Poindexter addressed the Nebraska Board of Pardons, which would have to commute Poindexter’s life sentence to a period of years to make him eligible for a compassionate release on parole. Supporters said they will renew their request at the Pardons Board’s Aug. 19 meeting.
Love said that the vigil will also include prayers for the family of Vivian Strong — an unarmed, 14-year-old girl who was shot and killed by police in June of 1969, sparking days of rioting in North Omaha — and for the family of James Scurlock, 22, who was shot and killed by a bar owner on May 31 during protests in the Old Market following the police custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Timeline: The bomb slaying of Omaha Police Officer Larry Minard
Omaha police officer Larry Minard was murdered at the age of 29 on Aug. 1970 in a booby-trap killing. Two men — David Rice and Edward Poindexter — were convicted of the crime and handed life sentences in a high-profile case that has drawn much attention over the years.
paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-473-9584,
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.