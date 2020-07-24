Prayer vigil planned for Ed Poindexter and family of slain police officer Larry Minard

Poindexter and David Rice, two members of a Black Panther-like group in North Omaha, were convicted of murder, for directing another man, Duane Peak, to plant the bomb. But both Poindexter and Rice have steadfastly maintained their innocence. Some civil rights advocates have said that Poindexter and Rice were framed because of their race and political views, but others, including the Minard family, insist that justice was served.

Rice died in prison in 2016, but activists have recently revived an effort to win a parole for Poindexter, who suffers from diabetes and other chronic health issues.

Earlier this month, supporters of Poindexter addressed the Nebraska Board of Pardons, which would have to commute Poindexter’s life sentence to a period of years to make him eligible for a compassionate release on parole. Supporters said they will renew their request at the Pardons Board’s Aug. 19 meeting.