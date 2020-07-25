'Praying for a miracle': Family still searching for 8-year-old who disappeared on Platte River

The sounds of sirens and helicopters have quieted, and the volunteers have headed home, but Latressa Price hasn’t stopped looking.

Nearly every one of the 44 days since her daughter went missing, Price has walked along the Platte River. Officials do not believe the little girl survived after the water carried her away. But Price keeps searching for answers and “praying for a miracle.”

June 11, the day 8-year-old Taries Price disappeared, began with sand and sunshine. Price drove to the river near Schramm Park State Recreation Area, which is about 9 miles south of Gretna, with four of her kids, her sister and her nieces.

Price had gotten the invitation from her sister a day earlier. Her husband, Teablo Price, told her to go ahead. The family was wrapping up a remodel of their home, and he would stay behind to work on Taries’ room.

“I just wish I could put her back in his arms,” Price said.

Price said she’s swam in many lakes but had never been in a river.

“I just thought we’d be safe with my sister, and we would just be on the sand and hang out in the sun for a couple hours.”

As they made their way toward Schramm in their car, Price enjoyed the moment with her sister.