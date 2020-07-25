'Praying for a miracle': Family still searching for 8-year-old who disappeared on Platte River

The sounds of sirens and helicopters have quieted, and the volunteers have headed home, but Latressa Price hasn’t stopped looking.
Nearly every one of the 44 days since her daughter went missing, Price has walked along the Platte River. Officials do not believe the little girl survived after the water carried her away. But Price keeps searching for answers and “praying for a miracle.”
June 11, the day 8-year-old Taries Price disappeared, began with sand and sunshine. Price drove to the river near Schramm Park State Recreation Area, which is about 9 miles south of Gretna, with four of her kids, her sister and her nieces.
Price had gotten the invitation from her sister a day earlier. Her husband, Teablo Price, told her to go ahead. The family was wrapping up a remodel of their home, and he would stay behind to work on Taries’ room.
“I just wish I could put her back in his arms,” Price said.
Price said she’s swam in many lakes but had never been in a river.
“I just thought we’d be safe with my sister, and we would just be on the sand and hang out in the sun for a couple hours.”
As they made their way toward Schramm in their car, Price enjoyed the moment with her sister.
“My nieces are in the back, and my kids are in the back. We grew up close, and we always tried to keep our kids close together,” Price said.
When the family reached the river, Price found a sandbar to put their stuff down, her son played with a dog nearby and her two youngest daughters played near her.
Taries and her 11- and 12-year-old cousins soon headed further east on the river. Price could see them playing in the distance, the water first up to their ankles, then to their waists.
“I remember yelling Taries’ name. They were still waist deep. I didn’t like how everyone was getting separated,” Price said.
She headed toward the girls in the water.
“I was trying as hard I can to get over there,” she said, “and I can see Taries.”
She then glanced back to check on her two youngest daughters who were being watched by a woman on the sandbar.
“I turn back again and Taries is gone. They’re all three gone,” Price said.
Price’s nieces were rescued by someone in a canoe who was further downstream, but Taries hasn’t been seen since.
She was last seen about a half to three-quarters of a mile downstream from Schramm Park.
“I just need her. I need her body. I need something,” Price said.
Shortly after Taries disappeared, an extensive search began. Multiple agencies, a dive team, two helicopters, cadaver dogs, volunteers in airboats and kayaks and on foot converged on the river in hopes that the little girl would be found alive.
On June 12, the day after Taries went missing, Sarpy County sheriff’s Lt. Dennis Svoboda announced that it was unlikely Taries had survived given the amount of time she had been missing and the heat.
The search continued. So many volunteers came to assist that some were turned away. Days stretched on, then weeks, a month.
Though they’ve scaled back search efforts, the Sheriff’s Department and Nebraska Game and Parks are still actively searching one day a week, Svoboda said.
It’s one of the most extensive searches he has been a part of, and he said the department is thankful to all who came to help.
“We had a lot of support in a physical aspect, sonars, airboats, specialized equipment. Also the emotional support that the community provided our personnel with. We had a lot of people call and give their thoughts, they sent cards,” Svoboda said. “We’re committed to finding her, and hopefully we can bring her back to her family.”
He said many factors have made finding Taries difficult, including the nature of the Platte River.
“The Platte River is changing all the time. It’s a very dynamic river. What you may see in the morning hours is not what you might see later in the day,” he said.
Svoboda is looking ahead to August, when the water level will be at its lowest. Officials plan to devote more personnel and call for more volunteers to search then.
“We have not uncovered any evidence that would lead us to believe that she made it out of the water,” he said.
Price said she is thankful to all who have assisted with the search. She and her husband are hoping to get a boat to help.
“We’ve been everywhere trying to find a boat,” Price said.
On Wednesday, before heading out to search along the river, she sat on Taries’ bed and looked around her room.
“Her dad was working on this antique dresser he picked out a couple years ago,” Price said. “He finally just got it done a couple days after (her disappearance), and it’s been very hard for him.”
“I don’t know what more I can do,” she said. “When I look around her room, it should not be like this. This is my first girl.”
Taries loved to take care of her brothers and sisters and her dog Tinkerbell. She loved butterflies, dancing and anything that sparkled.
“She’s the strongest little girl I know,” Price said. “I just hope that God hears my cry and that she knows that we’re here waiting for her.”
