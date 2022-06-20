Premium pay for Omaha city workers among plans announced by Stothert

Omaha city employees would get up to $3,000 in premium pay for working during the coronavirus pandemic under a plan Mayor Jean Stothert announced Tuesday.

The premium pay plan was announced alongside other plans to use more than $112 million in funds the city received through the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA.

The City of Omaha already has selected United Way of the Midlands and the Omaha Community Foundation to administer $15 million of the city's ARPA dollars to nonprofits. The focus would be on basic needs such as food, housing, homeless services and mental health services.

Another ARPA-funded program is on track to give $4.48 million to 46 area hotels through the city’s Hotel Stimulus Program. That program seeks to offset the dramatic decline in local hotel revenues over the past two years.

While the primary use of ARPA funds is for local governments to replace lost revenue through 2023, Stothert said, it also can be used to support community programs, respond to pandemic impacts and promote economic recovery.

Stothert said Tuesday that $9 million would go toward premium pay for city employees — police, fire and civilian.

Full-time employees would receive $3,000, payable over several pay periods starting in late July. Elected officials, including the mayor and City Council members, are not eligible. The city has 2,700 full-time employees, Stothert said.

The request for premium pay was brought to the city by the Omaha Police Officers Association, Stothert said.

Congress passed the $1.9 trillion ARPA measure in March 2021 with the goal of counteracting the economic damage caused by COVID-19. The package included $350 billion for eligible state, local, territorial and tribal governments.

Jurisdictions that accept the money have until 2026 to spend it and are required to regularly report their spending to the Treasury Department. Entities that fail to spend the money according to the guidelines must return those dollars to the federal government.

Officials felt strongly, Stothert said, that premium pay couldn't be offered to one group of city employees and not all. Even though police, fire and civilian employees played different roles during the pandemic, they all came to work and were at risk of being exposed to the virus, Stothert said.

Stothert also addressed the city's commitment to creating and preserving affordable housing and supporting access to affordable housing for renters, homebuyers and homeowners. The city has partnered with nonprofit Front Porch Investments on the endeavor.

Front Porch Investments will match the city's investment with $20 million in philanthropic donations. The city also will apply for another $20 million from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. That would make it the largest local program funded with ARPA dollars, Stothert said.

She estimated that 1,000 to 1,100 affordable housing units could be created through the program. Affordable housing is defined by HUD as not paying more than 30% of income toward rent or mortgage, said Meridith Dillon, executive director of Front Porch Investments.

"We know that addressing the affordable housing crisis in the greater Omaha metro truly requires a collective effort," Dillon said. "Fortunately, we're seeing the urgency of our community's housing needs being met with support from stakeholders across our community."

Front Porch Investments will issue a request for applications this summer, Dillon said. The first round of funding will target projects needing short-term loans. The loans would be repaid in 2025, making the money available for a second time in the form of grants.

The agreements addressing premium pay and affordable housing will appear before the Omaha City Council for the first time on June 28.

City officials also will devote $10 million in funding toward improving parks and other public spaces. Stothert said improvements to public spaces was the top response in a survey completed last year.

Improvements would be made at 10 parks and a handful of public spaces.

"This is an exciting opportunity to make an impact faster than we would have been able to do otherwise or in places we may not have had the chance to for a few years for now," said Parks Director Matt Kalcevich.

Major changes are slated for Mandan Park, Pipal Park and Lynch Park. Projects include upgrades to existing playgrounds and shelters and road and parking improvements.

Projects also are planned for Fontenelle Park, the Benson Community Center and Clarkson Park. Fontenelle will see an updated shelter. Benson Community Center will see an effort to create youth fitness programming. Clarkson Park will get a new playground surface.

Hitchcock Pool and Elmwood Pool will receive repairs to existing infrastructure. The two pools are showing their age, Kalcevich said.

Memorial Park will see upgrades to the colonnade and additional lighting.

The Paxton-John Creighton Boulevard Trail will be resurfaced and expanded from 8 feet wide to 10 feet wide.

Other improvements will be made to Plaza de la Raza in South Omaha and Martin Luther King Jr. Park and Dreamland Park in North Omaha.

Other plans would split $1 million among business improvement districts that submit qualifying proposals.

Two new city positions will be created with ARPA funding. A homeless services coordinator would coordinate a citywide approach to provide services for people experiencing homelessness. The role would be funded by ARPA money for two years. It then would become part of the general fund budget.

Another new position would be a housing manager working in the Planning Department. That person would oversee implementation of the city's affordable housing action plan.

The city last year contracted with Deloitte, a global consulting firm, to provide services related to the development, review and reporting of the city’s ARPA funds.

Deloitte’s payment from Omaha, which is not to exceed $250,000, will come out of the federal money.

"We're very, very careful with how we are allocating these funds," Stothert said.

