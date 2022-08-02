Prerecorded music greets visitors to Omaha's Gene Leahy Mall

Since the renovated Gene Leahy Mall opened last month in downtown Omaha, the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority has sought to make it a place where you can forget all your troubles, forget all your cares.

Slides, swings and green space are just some of the mall's features, along with movie nights and live performances. Lately, mallgoers also have noticed prerecorded music coming from the dozens of shin-high black speakers placed around the park.

Playing a wide range of songs from classic rock staples such as The Eagles’ “Hotel California” and Norman Greenbaum’s “Spirit in the Sky” to relatively modern fare such as “Let It Go” from the Disney movie “Frozen,” the intent of the music is to add “21st century” elements to the park, MECA spokeswoman Kristyna Engdahl said.

Engdahl, who called the Leahy Mall “a park for everyone,” said the song selections reflect MECA’s desire to attract diverse groups of people to the mall.

“We wanted to try to offer something for everyone to be able to enjoy,” she said, adding MECA took inspirations from such public spaces as Klyde Warren Park in Dallas.

Opinions about the music have been somewhat mixed. Omahan Steve Kennedy wrote in Saturday's Public Pulse that he has "never gone to a park and been happy when I’m forced to listen to music I didn’t choose. If anything, it ruins the experience."

Some park attendees who briefly spoke with The World-Herald said they thought the tunes contributed to a festive atmosphere. Engdahl said the feedback MECA has received has been mostly positive.

“For the most part, a lot of people have appreciated it,” she said.

Engdahl said MECA compiles the music into a Spotify playlist.

She added that the organization is negotiating a licensing agreement with performance rights organizations American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers (ASCAP) and Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI) to pay fees in order to play the music in a public setting. The money to pay the fees, which haven’t been yet determined, will come from MECA’s riverfront management budget.

Songs are likely to change based on the time of year and other factors. For example, Engdahl said, holiday songs may be played in the winter. Thematically relevant songs could be played to complement an event.

The music generally plays in the afternoons, but Engdahl said that could change.

“We want this park to grow with our community," she said. "We know things may change as we learn and understand its usage and perhaps what visitors like or want to see.

“This is still something that’s kind of fluid.”