Historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Doris Kearns Goodwin has delved deeply into the lives of some of the United States' most high-profile presidents, including Abraham Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt, Franklin Delano Roosevelt and Lyndon Baines Johnson.

She will share her insights into how the mental health struggles faced by those influential men affected their leadership as the guest speaker at Community Alliance's annual Breaking the Silence event in Omaha this fall.

The annual event brings to Omaha nationally recognized figures whose lives or careers have intersected with mental illness. The aim is to foster communitywide and open discussion of mental illness and the need for access to services and support for those affected by it.

Kearns Goodwin will offer a different perspective. The author of more than a dozen books, she won the 1995 Pulitzer Prize for "History for No Ordinary Time: Franklin & Eleanor Roosevelt: The Home Front During World War II."

"It's important to recognize that no one is immune from the possibility of facing a mental health issue in their lifetime," Carol Boye, Community Alliance's CEO, said in a statement. "We look forward to discussing mental health through this unique lens."

The event is scheduled for Oct. 5 at the Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Tickets will be available at Purchase Tickets - Community Alliance - Mental Health Services (community-alliance.org)

