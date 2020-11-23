Preston Love Jr. calls for release of Ed Poindexter

On a raw November day, with Gov. Pete Ricketts' Fairacres home as their backdrop, a handful of people called on Ricketts and the Nebraska Pardons Board to allow the release of Ed Poindexter and other elderly prisoners who are no threat to society but are at risk of dying of COVID-19.

Poindexter and another man, David Rice, were convicted of killing an Omaha police officer in 1970. Poindexter and Rice are Black, while Officer Larry Minard was White and the father of five. Rice, who later changed his name to Monda we Langa, died in prison in 2016.

Preston Love Jr., a local activist who was the Democrats' write-in candidate for Senate this month, led Monday's appeal to Ricketts.

"The governor holds in his hands the compassion and the healing," Love said. "And as the chair of the Pardons Board he has the capacity to show that this state has compassion."

Five inmates with COVID-19 have died, though the exact cause of their deaths have not been released. On Monday, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announced that the latest to die was a man in his 70s.

Poindexter is 76.