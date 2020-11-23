Preston Love Jr. calls for release of Ed Poindexter

On a raw November day, with Gov. Pete Ricketts' Fairacres home as their backdrop, a handful of people called on Ricketts and the Nebraska Pardons Board to allow the release of Ed Poindexter and other elderly prisoners who are no threat to society but are at risk of dying of COVID-19.
Poindexter and another man, David Rice, were convicted of killing an Omaha police officer in 1970. Poindexter and Rice are Black, while Officer Larry Minard was White and the father of five. Rice, who later changed his name to Monda we Langa, died in prison in 2016.
Preston Love Jr., a local activist who was the Democrats' write-in candidate for Senate this month, led Monday's appeal to Ricketts.
"The governor holds in his hands the compassion and the healing," Love said. "And as the chair of the Pardons Board he has the capacity to show that this state has compassion."
Five inmates with COVID-19 have died, though the exact cause of their deaths have not been released. On Monday, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announced that the latest to die was a man in his 70s.
Poindexter is 76.
Poindexter has spent about 50 years in prison and during that time he has been described as a model prisoner, earning college degrees and working with other inmates. Seventeen years ago, the Nebraska Parole Board voted unanimously to recommend that the sentences of Poindexter and Rice be commuted to a period of years. Doing so would open the door to Poindexter's release and rests in the hands of the Nebraska Pardons Board, of which Ricketts is a member.
Taylor Gage, a spokesman for Gov. Ricketts, said the governor doesn't comment on pending or potential pardon applications.
In June and August, supporters of Poindexter unsuccessfully appealed to the board to act. Poindexter filed for an application before the Pardons Board in August, but his application isn't on the docket of the next board meeting.
Over the years, multiple people have sought Poindexter and Rice’s release, arguing that the two men were framed. Minard’s family has rebuffed those arguments, saying the courts have sided with them.
Poindexter is at increased risk of death if he were to contract COVID-19, due to multiple other health issues, Love said. He has diabetes, coronary artery disease, peripheral arterial disease and end-stage renal disease requiring dialysis.
Our best staff images from November 2020
Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update
The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily.