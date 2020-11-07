Priest prays for a vaccine soon or his silver locks will keep growing

There are two camps when it comes to the Rev. Dave Korth’s ever-growing mane of silver hair, he says.

The side that loves it and brings the pastor of Sacred Heart Church headbands, scrunchies and hair ties and jokingly tells him they want to invest in his hair product company.

And the other group, which includes the more motherly figures who can’t believe the flip he’s developed, and want him to cut it right away.

As in having his mom, Margaret, knock him out and give it a chop.

“I can’t wait to get it cut,’’ Korth said of his pandemic locks. “I had to turn 54 to find out I actually had some curl in my hair.’’

Korth last had his hair trimmed in March and was overjoyed when barbershops and hair salons started reopening in May after being closed because of the coronavirus. He typically wears his hair very short on the sides and a little longer on the top.

But then he decided, and he’s still not exactly sure why, that he would let his hair go as an indicator of just how long the pandemic has been raging. At the eighth-month mark, his hair is shoulder-length.

Korth said he won’t get it cut until a vaccine is developed.