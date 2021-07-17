Principals join 40 Omaha-area students on civil rights tour of the South

She and Megan Lambert, a 16-year-old junior, said they planned to share what they learn with their peers, and to apply it in their lives as young Americans with an opportunity and responsibility to help change their world.

"It's different to see this face to face than in a textbook," Hagan said.

Kristine Denton, principal of Minne Lusa Elementary School, leaped at the opportunity offered by OPS administrators. She said it would help her learn, grow and positively serve the community she works with.

"And I love the whole message of not only learning our history, but being able to learn it through the lens of the students that are attending, so that we can come back and share not only the story of our past but the story of the future, because the teenagers going are just going to just grow and get a whole lot from this."

McMillan Magnet Middle School Principal Monica Green said she saw the trip as an opportunity for her as well as the students participating to understand how history affects people, including themselves.

"Any contribution that a kid has about their own history definitely enriches the dialogue in the conversations in any classes in our district. ... Those are opportunities that we always want to have for our kiddos," Green said.