Processional route set for fallen Marine Cpl. Daegan Page's return to Omaha

The Omaha Police Department has announced a route for the procession Friday afternoon that will bring the body of Cpl. Daegan Page from Eppley Airfield to Braman Mortuary in southwest Omaha.

Page, 23, died Aug. 26 along with 12 other U.S. service members and at least 169 Afghans in a terrorist bombing at the gate to the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. Page was there as part of a military mission to rescue Americans and Afghan allies after the sudden collapse of the government there to fundamentalist Taliban militia forces.

Page and the other 12 service members who died have been awarded Purple Hearts.

The procession for Page will begin at Abbott Drive and East Locust Street about 1:30 p.m. and then proceed south to 10th Street near TD Ameritrade Park.

It will continue south on 10th Street to Cass Street in front of the CHI Health Center, then head west on Cass Street past the Mattress Factory.

The procession will enter Interstate 480 south, go to I-80 west, and exit at L Street. It will proceed west on L Street to South 132nd Street/Millard Avenue South, following Millard Avenue to 144th Street, and south to Braman Mortuary.