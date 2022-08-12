Project helps Nebraskans address issues affecting their health

The team doesn't screen who gets the form but rather gives it to every patient. Eighty percent of health outcomes, he said, depend on what happens outside the clinic. "That's why this is so important," Kalsi said. "If we just stick to the books, we're not going to help anyone."

With some patients, like the one Gordon saw, it can take time to build trust.

"My hope is that if we provide this form to everyone, again and again, that lets you know it's OK to talk about, just like any other medical problem," he said.

The groups each use a different technology platform to connect providers, community groups and patients.

Community Relay uses the findhelp.org platform. Romano said the organization helps hunt down and connect with the nonprofit groups and other organizations that provide services, collectively known as community benefit organizations. The Community Relay network has grown from 1,400 organizations when it started to about 2,200 today.

United Nebraska uses a platform developed by Unite Us, a New York technology firm. The system is connected to more than 4,000 resources. It also allows providers and the community organizations to track whether patients followed up and received the help they needed.

Adam Fanning, Unite Us state network director for Nebraska and Iowa, said the program reaches into Iowa.

Pam Schwalb, chief operating officer for United Way of the Midlands, said Nebraskans still can call 211 to seek help. But Nebraskans who need help also can go to Unite Nebraska or ne211.org to search for food pantries, transportation, rental assistance and other types of assistance by ZIP code.

Doll said the data collected through the platform comes back to CyncHealth, where it's available to clinicians. That way, a provider would know a patient faces challenges, such as food insecurity, that also affect her health.

"Really, what we're trying to do is build out an infrastructure for Nebraska and Iowa so people can get things in one place," she said.

Schwalb said United Way's 211, which took 320,000 calls last year, has an assessment up front to determine whether someone using the system has a specific need. That way, the person can be directed to a navigator with knowledge of the issue.

Recently, for instance, a user called seeking assistance with a child who was acting out. The request went to a navigator who provided a referral for the user to get help with her child.

Doll said Unite Nebraska is distributing flyers with QR codes to hospitals so nurses who suspect a patient has social needs can place the flyer in the patient's discharge papers, allowing the patient to seek help on his own.

By working through United Way's coordination center, Doll said, Unite Nebraska also has been able to gain access to the United Way's bilingual navigators and a language line that provides interpreters covering 240 languages. Previously, some community groups rejected referrals based on language. "That's health equity in action," she said.

The organization also has data indicating that there's more need in the community than resources to meet it, she said.

Romano said the good news is that multiple groups are working on the problem.

"Ultimately," he said, "success in all of this is, 'Can we change some of those health outcomes to more favorable outcomes by intervening in these social needs?'"