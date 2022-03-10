Prospects for snow slide south as Omaha, eastern Nebraska escape storm's blast

Residents of Omaha and eastern Nebraska can set aside those shovels and park those snow plows because the chances for significant snow are melting away.

"We might get a trace of snow in Omaha, but the snow chances are quickly winding down," meteorologist Katie Gross of the National Weather Service office in Valley said Thursday morning. "By midmorning, (snow) should be done, and the (winter weather) advisory expires at 3 p.m."

Gross said staff at the Valley office watched overnight as a snowstorm continued to gradually slip to the south. Light to moderate snow was falling along the Kansas-Nebraska border, with the Kansas City area expected to see 4 to 6 inches by day's end.

"We have no reports yet, but we expect (the snow) to stay along the Kansas border," she said. "Beatrice might receive an inch, and we could see up to a half inch in some parts of Sarpy County."

Thursday still will be cold in Omaha, with a high near 32 degrees. Overnight lows are expected to be in the teens or single digits.

"The Friday high for Omaha will be right around 30," Gross said. "Saturday, we'll be back up into the 30s and 40s before getting up into the 60s on Sunday."

The rapid warmup is expected to continue all through the next week, with temperatures 10 to 25 degrees above average. The forecast calls for 50s on Monday followed by 60s and 70s the rest of the week, Gross said.

"Unfortunately, there's nothing in the forecast now for precipitation," she said. "March 15th to 19th, there's a below-normal chance for precipitation."

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.