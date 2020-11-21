Protesters return for second night after Omaha police broke up first gathering

According to police, the officers said they were traveling south on 27th Street by the Strafford Square Apartments when they saw a southbound Dodge Charger stopped in the middle of the road. The officers said the vehicle’s hazard lights were not on.

The officers said they watched as the vehicle drove forward a couple of feet, stop and then drive forward again. The officers said the car continued this action for half a block, so they turned on their lights to initiate a traffic stop at the intersection of 27th and Harrison Streets.

Both officers thought that the driver might be impaired, but they did not know, so a traffic stop was conducted.

Police said Jones reached for a gun that he had in his waistband before he was shot.

“The Omaha Police Department is cognizant of the desire for more information,” the department said Saturday in a press release. “We are conducting a thorough investigation, and many of the questions that the public has cannot be answered in the first 24 hours.”

Police said a press conference would be held Monday to discuss details of the shooting.

