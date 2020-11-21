Protesters return for second night after Omaha police broke up first gathering

Protesters gathered again at Omaha Police Headquarters on Saturday night to call for the release of the footage of the fatal shooting of Kenneth Jones by an Omaha police officer.
The crowd marched in the street as they chanted “Say his Name” and “Kenneth Jones” and carried signs with his name and the word “Justice” written on them. Police officers stood in front of the headquarters.
As of 10:25 p.m. Saturday, Omaha police had declared the protest an unlawful assembly because of violence and disorderly conduct. People were arrested in connection with an assault, police said in a tweet.
Omaha police arrested two people and issued citations to three others at a protest the day before.
In a statement Saturday, police said that protesters on Friday blocked streets, destroyed property and threw eggs and that one man shined a laser pointer in the face of a police officer, leading police to declare the gathering an unlawful assembly.
Also on Saturday, the Omaha Police Department released the names of the two officers who conducted the traffic stop that led to one of the officers fatally shooting Jones, 35.
They were identified as Officer Dan Faulkner, 29, and Officer Richard Martier, 31, each of whom have been with the department since 2016.
According to police, the officers said they were traveling south on 27th Street by the Strafford Square Apartments when they saw a southbound Dodge Charger stopped in the middle of the road. The officers said the vehicle’s hazard lights were not on.
The officers said they watched as the vehicle drove forward a couple of feet, stop and then drive forward again. The officers said the car continued this action for half a block, so they turned on their lights to initiate a traffic stop at the intersection of 27th and Harrison Streets.
Both officers thought that the driver might be impaired, but they did not know, so a traffic stop was conducted.
Police said Jones reached for a gun that he had in his waistband before he was shot.
“The Omaha Police Department is cognizant of the desire for more information,” the department said Saturday in a press release. “We are conducting a thorough investigation, and many of the questions that the public has cannot be answered in the first 24 hours.”
Police said a press conference would be held Monday to discuss details of the shooting.
Dominique Liu-Sang, an activist in the Black Leader’s Movement in Lincoln, attended Friday’s protest, where police cited her on suspicion of obstructing an officer.
Liu-Sang said Saturday that the scene became tense but that police instigated the altercations.
The police came toward the protesters quickly, Liu-Sang said, armed with pepper spray and batons. She said police detained her as she tried to stop an officer from harming other protesters, including a 16-year-old girl.
“We were honestly resisting arrest in self-defense,” she said.
Liu-Sang said the protesters planned to gather at the same place Saturday night in the hope of making a statement to police.
“We are all showing up to show OPD that they can’t expect to brutalize people and expect us to stay home,” she said.
Protesters are calling on police to release video footage of the shooting, as well as for the formation of a new independent police review board.
Police said Friday’s protest began at 6 p.m. and officers declared it unlawful about 8:32 p.m., when protesters marched east through the Old Market before returning to the headquarters. At that point, the department said, officers blocked off streets for protesters.
At 8:31 p.m., protesters threw eggs at police, according to the department. About 8:45 p.m., the department said, a protester began ripping down police tape, allowing the crowd to encroach. Police arrested that protester on suspicion of disorderly conduct and property destruction.
Police said one man shined a laser pointer at an officer and was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an officer and carrying a concealed weapon for carrying two knives. Police cited two other protesters on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
None of the five people arrested or cite were from Omaha.
About 9:30 p.m., officers used pepper spray and “crowd control techniques” to disperse the crowd, according to the department.
