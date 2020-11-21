Protestors return for second night after Omaha police broke up first gathering

"We are all showing up to show OPD that they can't expect to brutalize people and expect us to stay home," she said.

The protests follow the death of Jones, 35, whom police shot and killed during a traffic stop Thursday night. Police said Jones reached for a gun that he had in his waistband before he was shot.

Protesters are calling on police to release video footage of the shooting and names of the officers involved, along with the formation of a new, independent police review board.

Police said Friday's protest began at 6 p.m. and officers declared it unlawful at approximately 8:32 p.m., when protestors marched eastbound through the Old Market before returning to the headquarters. At that point, OPD said officers blocked off streets for protestors.

At 8:31 p.m., protestors threw eggs at police, according to the department. Around 8:45 p.m., the department said, a protestor began ripping down police tape, allowing the crowd to encroach. Police arrested that protestor on suspicion of disorderly conduct and property destruction.

Police said one man shined a laser pointer at an officer and was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an officer and carrying a concealed weapon for carrying two knives. Police cited two other protestors on suspicion of disorderly conduct.