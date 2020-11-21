Protestors return for second night after Omaha police broke up first gathering

Protesters plan to gather again Saturday night at Omaha Police Headquarters downtown to call for the release of the footage of the shooting death of Kenneth Jones by an Omaha police officer.
Omaha police arrested two people and issued citations to three others at the protest Friday, according to the Omaha Police Department.
In a statement Saturday, the department said protestors blocked streets, destroyed property, threw eggs and one man shined a laser pointer in the face of a police officer, leading police to declare the gathering an unlawful assembly.
Dominique Liu-Sang, an activist in the Black Leader's Movement in Lincoln, attended Friday's protest; police cited her on suspicion of obstructing an officer.
Liu-Sang said the scene became tense, but that police instigated the physical altercations.
The police came towards the protestors quickly, Liu-Sang said, armed with pepper spray and batons. She said police detained her as she tried to stop an officer from harming other protestors, including a 16-year-old girl.
"We were honestly resisting arrest in self-defense," she said.
Liu-Sang said the protestors will gather at the same place Saturday night in the hopes of making a statement to police.
"We are all showing up to show OPD that they can't expect to brutalize people and expect us to stay home," she said.
Support Local Journalism
The protests follow the death of Jones, 35, whom police shot and killed during a traffic stop Thursday night. Police said Jones reached for a gun that he had in his waistband before he was shot.
Protesters are calling on police to release video footage of the shooting and names of the officers involved, along with the formation of a new, independent police review board.
Police said Friday's protest began at 6 p.m. and officers declared it unlawful at approximately 8:32 p.m., when protestors marched eastbound through the Old Market before returning to the headquarters. At that point, OPD said officers blocked off streets for protestors.
At 8:31 p.m., protestors threw eggs at police, according to the department. Around 8:45 p.m., the department said, a protestor began ripping down police tape, allowing the crowd to encroach. Police arrested that protestor on suspicion of disorderly conduct and property destruction.
Police said one man shined a laser pointer at an officer and was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an officer and carrying a concealed weapon for carrying two knives. Police cited two other protestors on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Of the five people arrested or cited, none were from Omaha.
At about 9:30 p.m., officers used pepper spray and "crowd control techniques," according to the department, to disperse the crowd.
Two protesters were driven to the hospital by a fellow protester who said they had been sprayed with mace and struck with a projectile or baton.
Liu-Sang said protesters thought Omaha, Lincoln and Nebraska generally would be open to hearing their struggles. But seeing the response, she said, “It hurts to have it happen close to home."
Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update
The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily.