Public art project at Omaha's ORBT stops showcases local artists

Artists submitted their designs, which were peer reviewed by the City of Omaha Public Arts Commission. Once approved, each artist was assigned a box.

Boxes were wrapped in vinyl, which had to be primed before designs could be painted. After each painting is finished, the boxes are sealed to protect them from the elements and graffiti.

Beautifying the functional utility boxes was perfect for the project’s larger mission of applying art to existing areas, said Jason Rose, a Metro spokesman.

Participating artists are being paid for their work. Thomson said he put 20 hours of work into his box, starting with concept creation and then hauling paint, taping things off and getting to work.

Thomson has completed one box at 10th and Douglas Streets. He used contour lines to paint abstract and colorful faces on the box. He also is working on a box at Westroads Mall.

This project has some similarities to such public art projects as the J. Doe project in 2001, which featured more than 100 fiberglass human figures, each with its own design. But this project, Thomson said, uses existing infrastructure.

“We’re not erecting independent surfaces for this,” he said. “We’re looking for things that are already in the city and are overlooked.”