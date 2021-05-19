Public art project at Omaha's ORBT stops showcases local artists

A cluster of wildflowers has sprouted along one of the main corridors of downtown Omaha.
The oversized flowers — and an oversized bumblebee — adorn an electrical box next to the ORBT bus stop at the corner of 15th and Dodge Streets.
The brightly painted box is part of a public art project, dubbed Art + Infrastructure.
The project came to life as a way to put artists to work during the coronavirus pandemic, said lead artist Weston Thomson.
Organizers started looking for existing spots around town where artists could showcase their work. They looked for “forgotten” or “in between” spaces such as underpasses and retaining walls where they could add vibrant pops of color, said Scott Dobbe, executive director of Omaha By Design, a nonprofit that is organizing the project.
The organizers then realized that the ORBT stops would be perfect for the project.
“It can really be a canvas for that creative expression,” Dobbe said.
Artists will paint boxes at all 23 of the full platforms along the ORBT loop. (The loop has four other stops with limited shelters.) Four boxes were completed last year, Thomson said, with the remaining boxes scheduled to be finished some time this fall.
The project is funded by the Faith Charitable Trust. Work at the ORBT stops is being done in partnership with Metro transit.
Thomson and Betni Kalk, another lead artist on the project, reached out to artists who they thought would do well with the project. Thomson said they looked for a diverse group of artists whose work was vibrant and joyful.
“We didn’t want to have a monotone feeling for all of those boxes,” Thomson said. “We wanted to make sure you’re seeing diversity, different forms of expression you might not normally be used to.”
Artists submitted their designs, which were peer reviewed by the City of Omaha Public Arts Commission. Once approved, each artist was assigned a box.
Boxes were wrapped in vinyl, which had to be primed before designs could be painted. After each painting is finished, the boxes are sealed to protect them from the elements and graffiti.
Beautifying the functional utility boxes was perfect for the project’s larger mission of applying art to existing areas, said Jason Rose, a Metro spokesman.
Participating artists are being paid for their work. Thomson said he put 20 hours of work into his box, starting with concept creation and then hauling paint, taping things off and getting to work.
Thomson has completed one box at 10th and Douglas Streets. He used contour lines to paint abstract and colorful faces on the box. He also is working on a box at Westroads Mall.
This project has some similarities to such public art projects as the J. Doe project in 2001, which featured more than 100 fiberglass human figures, each with its own design. But this project, Thomson said, uses existing infrastructure.
“We’re not erecting independent surfaces for this,” he said. “We’re looking for things that are already in the city and are overlooked.”
Organizers hope that the project brightens the commutes of bus riders, drivers and pedestrians as it showcases Omaha’s creative community. So far, Dobbe said, feedback on the project has been positive.
“This is part of growing up as a city and recognizing all the innovative potential we have within us,” Dobbe said.
The project helps bring some attention to public transportation, Thomson said. But it also makes art more accessible.
“You don’t have to go into a gallery, into a museum. It’s out there for free for anybody to experience, and the backdrop is the environment and the city,” Thomson said. “It’s a unique experience and it’s a fun thing for artists to do because their work is now framed within the context of the city landscape.”
