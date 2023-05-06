The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old Omaha girl.

Hayley Pelley disappeared from home in Omaha April 28. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office believes she may have traveled to Denver or Orange County, California.

She is described as 4-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs 142 pounds. She has light brown hair and blue eyes.

Hayley will be featured on Ring’s Neighbors app which has a partnership with NCMEC to increase awareness of missing children and bring them home. This feature reaches millions of users, providing real-time assistance in locating missing children, a press release from NCMEC stated.

"We are urging anyone with additional information on her whereabouts to come forward to help bring her home safely," the release stated.

Anyone with information about Hayley or her disappearance, contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office at 1-402-593-2288.