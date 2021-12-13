Public can share input Thursday on plans to relocate W. Dale Clark Library

The public can share input on the planned move of the W. Dale Clark Library at Thursday's Omaha Public Library Board of Trustees meeting.

Public services of the downtown library are slated to move four blocks from their current location to a new site just west of the Old Market, Mayor Jean Stothert announced last month.

A dedicated time for public comment and questions will be held during the 5 p.m. meeting at the Millard Branch, said Mike Kennedy, board president.

"If anyone from the community has any concerns, they should feel free to address that with the board," Kennedy said.

City officials will share a presentation and answer questions on the move with board members before the public comments are heard. The public is welcome to attend that portion of the meeting, Kennedy said.

A vote on the plan is likely to happen in January, Kennedy said.