Public can share input Thursday on plans to relocate W. Dale Clark Library

The public can share input on the planned move of the W. Dale Clark Library at Thursday's Omaha Public Library Board of Trustees meeting.
Public services of the downtown library are slated to move four blocks from their current location to a new site just west of the Old Market, Mayor Jean Stothert announced last month.
A dedicated time for public comment and questions will be held during the 5 p.m. meeting at the Millard Branch, said Mike Kennedy, board president.
"If anyone from the community has any concerns, they should feel free to address that with the board," Kennedy said.
City officials will share a presentation and answer questions on the move with board members before the public comments are heard. The public is welcome to attend that portion of the meeting, Kennedy said.
A vote on the plan is likely to happen in January, Kennedy said.
Under the proposed plan, the library will be moved to 1401 Jones St., where the city will lease a building for $465,000 a year on a 10-year lease. After five years, the city will have the option to opt out of the lease or purchase the building.
The structure is a few blocks south of the library’s current location and will need to be renovated, which is expected to cost $3 million — an expense split by the city and the building’s current owner, White Lotus Group.
Administrative offices and distribution will move to a vacant Shopko store at 84th and Frederick Streets. The city will pay $500,000 to remodel that space and $405,000 per year to lease it under a 10-year lease.
Demolition of the 45-year-old W. Dale Clark building would open up a prime location for redevelopment, which Stothert hopes will coincide with the reopening of the Gene Leahy Mall.
If approved by the library board and then the Omaha City Council, the new downtown location is expected to open in fall 2022.
