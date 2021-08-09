Public comes to aid of Omaha plant store battered in Saturday flooding

But by the end of the night there were tears of joy, too.

“It was definitely our best day financially,” Johnson said. “We almost reached the same amount in a day that we do in a week.”

Johnson estimates that he made about $5,500. But the future of the business at that location may be in doubt.

Drips was closed Monday, and Johnson and Murabito planned to spend the day assessing the damage. That could take a week or more. They also planned to repot several plants, including cacti that don’t do well in wet soil, and put up new shelving, he said.

Johnson’s last establishment, a coffee shop in North Omaha also called Drips, had been damaged by flooding, too. So when O’Leavers Pub next door offered the small house on Saddle Creek a year ago, Johnson tiled 12 inches up on the walls because of the history of flooding in the area.

It wasn’t enough, and there’s a lot of work ahead. And still some sadness, Johnson said.

“More because I have to rethink the path that I am on and how to keep moving forward with it,” he said.

But the store will go on, at least for now. Doors will open Tuesday, as usual.