Public gets look at potential redevelopment of Southside Terrace

“So far, so good,” said Sammie Jackson, president of the Southside Residents Association. “Right now, the plan that they have for Southside would be a big old game changer.”

She said her main concerns are about how people who live at Southside will be affected. She wants to know where people will be relocated when their homes at Southside are demolished, whether they will actually be allowed to return there and live in the new housing, and when it will all happen. She liked what she heard about the intentions to accommodate the many large families who live at Southside, but wants more details.

Others at the meeting expressed similar concerns.

“This process has really been a long time,” said Zaara Ali, who lives with her husband and their five children at Southside and is secretary of the residents association. “I don’t know what’s going to happen, or when it’s going to happen. ... I will pray that everything will be OK.”

Jeanette Barayandema, a mother of four, said it’s all very confusing.

“The thing I want to know is what will happen if they tear it down,” she said.