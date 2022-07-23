Public meeting on North Omaha coal plant scheduled for Sunday

Omahans will have a chance Sunday to make their views known on the life extension of the North Omaha coal plant.

The Omaha Public Power District had planned to stop burning coal at its North Omaha station next year and instead switch two coal-units to natural gas. As part of that plan, three North Omaha units burning natural gas were to shut down.

The utility has proposed that the transition be put on hold for possibly three years while OPPD brings on line a natural gas plant in Sarpy County.

OPPD board member Eric Williams is hosting the meeting. It will be from 1-4 p.m. at the pavilion in Miller Park. The 30th Street and Redick Avenue entrance to the park leads directly to the pavilion. It is the chalet-style building across from the Steve Hogan Golf Course clubhouse.

The board is expected to vote on the issue in August.