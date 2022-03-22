 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Public meeting scheduled to review Missouri River runoff forecast

People will have a chance to hear an update of the Missouri River Basin during a spring meeting hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Members of the Missouri River Water Management Division will review the status of the mountain snowpack and a runoff forecast for the year, according to a press release.

The event will occur at 6 p.m. April 13 at Steinhart Lodge, 1888 Steinhart Park Road, in Nebraska City.

People can submit questions in advance to www.nwd.usace.army.mil/MRWM/Questions. For more information, contact Eileen Williamson at 402-996-3802 or at eileen.l.williamson@usace.army.mil.

