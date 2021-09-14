Public visitation for Marine Cpl. Daegan Page set for Thursday in Omaha

Members of the public are invited to pay their respects to Cpl. Daegan Page this week ahead of the funeral service for the fallen Marine.

A public visitation will be held Thursday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 13271 Millard Ave., from 5 to 8 p.m. Attendees should follow posted signs and enter through Door A.

A funeral is planned for 10 a.m. Friday, also at the church. The sanctuary is reserved for family and friends. Limited seating will be available for the general public. Interment will follow at Omaha National Cemetery.

A closed processional route will run from the church west on Millard Avenue to South 144th Street, according to a social media post from the Omaha Police Department. The route will continue southbound on 144th Street to the cemetery at 12450 Schram Road.

Traffic will be rerouted or delayed along the route, which police said will be closed from about 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. Additional details on the procession and for organizations wishing to participate will be released later.

The family asks for donations to be made in Page's memory at daeganpage.org.