 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Public visitation for Marine Cpl. Daegan Page set for Thursday in Omaha
0 comments
topical alert top story

Public visitation for Marine Cpl. Daegan Page set for Thursday in Omaha

Thousands lined Omaha streets for the procession of Marine Cpl. Daegan Page.

Members of the public are invited to pay their respects to Cpl. Daegan Page this week ahead of the funeral service for the fallen Marine. 

A public visitation will be held Thursday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 13271 Millard Ave., from 5 to 8 p.m. Attendees should follow posted signs and enter through Door A. 

Daegan Page (copy) (copy)

Page

A funeral is planned for 10 a.m. Friday, also at the church. The sanctuary is reserved for family and friends. Limited seating will be available for the general public. Interment will follow at Omaha National Cemetery.

A closed processional route will run from the church west on Millard Avenue to South 144th Street, according to a social media post from the Omaha Police Department. The route will continue southbound on 144th Street to the cemetery at 12450 Schram Road. 

Traffic will be rerouted or delayed along the route, which police said will be closed from about 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. Additional details on the procession and for organizations wishing to participate will be released later. 

The family asks for donations to be made in Page's memory at daeganpage.org

Page was killed along with 12 other U.S. service members and at least 169 Afghans on Aug. 26 in a terrorist bombing at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan. 

The 23-year-old Millard South graduate’s remains were returned to Omaha on Friday, and thousands of people lined the procession route. The next day, Husker football coach Scott Frost presented Page's family with a Nebraska jersey prior to kickoff of the Nebraska-Buffalo game. 

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Afghans struggle to survive as Taliban face challenges

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert