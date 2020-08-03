Public Works employee seriously injured after being crushed between 2 construction vehicles

An Omaha Public Works employee was seriously injured last week when he was crushed between two pieces of construction equipment at a city maintenance yard, according to a police report.

Jose Barajas, a city automotive equipment operator, was on a ventilator and in stable condition Monday at Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, according to the president of the public employees union that represents Barajas.

According to a police report, emergency responders were called at 7:35 a.m. Wednesday about an injury at a city maintenance yard near 96th and F Streets. A responding officer found Barajas, 46, lying on the ground in front of barns used to store salt.

Barajas reportedly told police that “he was accidentally crushed between two pieces of heavy construction equipment,” the report says.

Todd Pfitzer, Omaha’s city engineer, acknowledged that an employee was injured last week and taken to a hospital. He declined to provide an explanation of how the injury occurred or describe the type of work being done, citing an ongoing investigation.

Tony Burkhalter, president of Local 251, the largest city union, said workers were using construction vehicles to push a delivery of salt into a bin when the injury occurred.