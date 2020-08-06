Puppy euthanized in Omaha after apparently getting rabies from bat

Skunks are the primary animal found in the Omaha metro with rabies, Brown said, but as this case shows, bats can be sources, too.

With "bat season" approaching, the Humane Society is reminding people not to approach or touch bats, or allow pets to play with them. Bat season typically runs from late August through mid-September. During this time, as evenings become cooler, bats sometimes attempt to enter homes or other buildings in search of warmth.

The last time pets had to be euthanized due to rabies in Douglas County was five years ago, Brown said. At that time, a rabid skunk entered a dog pen where a litter of puppies was kept. All of the puppies had to be euthanized.

"It's very uncommon to have rabies show up in a pet," she said.

The puppy had been vaccinated against rabies prior to its encounter with the bat, but the vaccine hadn't had time to become fully effective, Brown said. Rabies vaccines typically take up to 28 days to be effective.

"The family had done everything right," she said.