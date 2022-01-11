Q&A on Omaha's mask mandate: Here's what you need to know

Does the Douglas County health director have the authority to impose a mask mandate?

Doug Peterson, Nebraska's attorney general, says Huse needs the approval of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to issue a mandate. Omaha's city code says the county health director can issue orders in public health emergencies in the city.

One section of the code says the health director "shall have the authority to adopt such rules and regulations, restrictions or measures as he shall deem necessary to protect the public health of the city."

Another section, labeled "authority at threat of epidemic," says it shall be the duty of the health director, when the city is afflicted with or threatened by an epidemic of contagious disease, to issue orders for the prevention, removal or limiting of such diseases.

Who will enforce the mandate?

If they receive complaints, Douglas County Health Department staffers would inspect premises. Law enforcement likely would not be involved unless repeat offenses are reported. Offenses would be considered misdemeanors under municipal code, subject to a fine of up to $500, up to 6 months in jail or both, at the discretion of the court.