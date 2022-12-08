QLI in Omaha debuts $1M 'smart' apartments that help disabled people live independently

Michael Creager knew his temporary apartment would come with hiccups.

The fridge doesn’t always listen to him.

And his shirts don’t always hang nicely when the closet rods are lowered to wheelchair height.

But living in a “smart” apartment on the QLI campus near 72nd Street and Sorensen Parkway is prepping Creager to be able to live independently.

The 60-year-old was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome, a disorder that causes the immune system to damage nerve cells.

For a while, he was fully paralyzed. Creager has since regained use of his limbs and is working on building up strength and mobility, especially in his hands and wrists. He’ll stay in the “smart” apartment, one of two assistive apartments on the QLI campus, for about two more months before heading home to DeKalb, Illinois.

Before moving in, he was looking at needing caregivers from four to eight hours a day.

The apartments are designed as part of a two-year pilot program, said Patricia Kearns, president and CEO of QLI. Holland Basham Architects worked on the design, and AOI was the general contractor.

The goal is to learn what works in the apartment and what doesn’t. But before launching a larger-scale version, the cost would need to be reduced dramatically. It cost about $1 million to build each apartment on QLI’s campus, Kearns said.

The apartments feature voice-controlled appliances, doors, lighting and shades.

The project has been in the works for about two years. The idea originally stemmed from the question of what QLI would look like in 30 years.

The apartments were designed to aid a range of individual residents and help them establish independence, said Scott Meyers, chief technology officer at QLI.

The apartments feature several “smart” appliances.

When residents approach the fridge, a light shines on the floor. Swiping a foot through the light opens the doors. The doors will automatically close, too. When the freezer door is opened, the drawers inside jut out.

The fridge also can use voice activation to switch the types of ice or water dispensed from the door.

The kitchen cabinets and drawers all are soft open, soft close.

Other kitchen appliances, including the oven, microwave and faucet, are hooked up to an Amazon Alexa. Giving certain commands can open or start the appliances.

Anna Calgaard, a physical therapist who works with Creager, demonstrated voice command on the kitchen sink. “Alexa, tell Moen to dispense one cup.” The sink clicked on and turned off after one cup of water flowed out.

Creager said he prefers the soft touch feature to turn on the faucet.

The microwave and dishwasher pull open like drawers. That makes it easier for someone in a wheelchair to access them. The oven opens with French doors.

The sink and stove both allow for wheelchair users to roll under. A pot filler is mounted on the backsplash above the stovetop, and a mirror is mounted to let people see what’s happening in pots on the stove.

Even the plates and cutting tools were chosen with accessibility in mind.

“This is how you want every accessible place to be, but we obviously know accessibility currently out in the community can mean many different things,” Calgaard said. “What’s accessible for some people may not be for other people.”

All of the doors, except the main entrance, use voice control. But give it a light touch and the door will finish opening or closing on its own.

From a safety standpoint, Calgaard said, whether someone can get out safely in an emergency sometimes can be the difference between being independent and needing 24-hour care.

Alexa also can control lights and shades as well as lower the entry closet rod. The main space is equipped with a Roomba mop and vacuum, too.

In the bathroom, Alexa can turn the shower head on and off. A “smart” toilet automatically raises the lid, flushes and cleans itself, among other features.

One of the highlights of the bathroom is a sink that can raise and lower based on if a resident is standing or sitting. It required collaboration with the City of Omaha and special permits to allow for a telescoping pipe.

The bedroom features two television screens — one for entertainment and one to allow for telehealth or clinical use.

The walls — a system called DIRTT, or Doing It Right This Time — are made up of panels as opposed to drywall. That allows for flexibility in moving outlets or other electronics.

The bedroom also features storage that opens with soft touch and automatic clothing rods in the closets. The washer and dryer are both front-loading, and the washer is self-feeding with detergent.

The bed has the features of a hospital bed, such as rails, and the ability to raise and lower. But it’s larger and more attractive than a hospital bed.

“We wanted this to be a very attractive environment,” Calgaard said. “We were really intentional about the finishings we put in here. We want this to be something desirable. Not only to be accessible and have tons of tech, but also beautiful.”

The apartment also has built-in safety features, such as a fall-detection system. It can notify someone if a resident falls. But it also learns a resident’s gait and body language over time. Then it can predict when someone may be at risk for falling.

TVs in the apartment are equipped with cameras and speakers that could allow for telehealth sessions with therapists. Residents also can use them to connect with family and friends or for work.

“We’re stretching that independence a little,” Meyers said, “but we want to make sure that we can be available and be aware of what’s going on and be helpful.”

Creager moved into the apartment about three weeks ago and is acting as a test pilot. He has been letting staff know what works, what doesn’t and what it might add or remove in the future.

One hiccup came during his first week in the unit. Creager locked himself out but realized he could shout to Alexa and have it open the front door. Now voice control on the front door has been deactivated.

Another hiccup staff are preparing for is voice crossover. Will someone in the apartment next door be able to wake up Alexa in Creager’s unit?

To get ahead of that, construction crews did as much soundproofing as possible. And each unit is on a separate wi-fi system. Meyers said wake-up commands for the device can be changed, or another device, such as a Google Home, could be used in one of the apartments.

“I knew everything wasn’t going to be perfect here,” Creager said. “I knew that going in, but it still gives me a chance to live independently, which is really helpful for when I go back.”

Creager is learning what features he likes most. He routinely uses voice activation for the microwave, doors, lights and shades.

Before heading home, Creager hopes to have more strength in his hands and wrists to be able to open packaging, especially food, and turn the deadbolt on his front door.

With some alterations to his car, Creager plans to get a license so he can drive himself to therapy as well as work, the gym and the grocery store.

He may adopt some of the tech he has been using in the apartment at home. Creager said he’ll likely hook up his TV to an Alexa. He’s also considering purchasing some of the same adaptive kitchen tools he has in the apartment.

“Anybody with a disability would love to live in this house,” Creager said.

Appliances are only so evolved right now, Meyers said. Officials saw the pilot apartments as an opportunity to try as many smart appliances as they could with the idea that features can evolve as technology improves.

A decade ago, before Amazon’s Alexa devices were out, voice-activated technology was pricey and not always reliable. Now, Alexas are affordable and accessible to everyone.

“You and I use it for convenience and luxury,” Kearns said. “But it’s been a game-changer for individuals who have less physical access. That will continue to happen with appliances. It will become more affordable, accessible, reliable and user-friendly.”

There’s no time cap on how long someone can stay in the pilot program apartments, but the goal is to have residents with a mix of injuries and abilities stay in the apartments to test the units’ capabilities.

Kearns said the QLI campus is designed for rehab purposes. Once smart apartments become functional, affordable and easier to build, the goal is to see them in the community.

“Accessible design is the exception, not the norm,” she said. “But great partnerships allowed us to do some unique things. It’s just going to take some time to explore, maximize the effectiveness and efficiency and make it the standard everywhere.”