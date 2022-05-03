Qualifying registered nurses in Nebraska can get help paying off student loans

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is offering an incentive program providing up to $100,000 in student loan payments for bachelor’s-level registered nurses who agree to work at nonprofits or National Health Service Corps sites in federally designated shortage areas.

The National Health Service Corps' Nebraska State Loan Repayment Program offers loan repayment assistance for primary care, dental and mental health professionals who agree to practice for a minimum of two years at a corps site in Nebraska.

The length of participation is capped at four years. Awards also are available for pharmacists and, now, registered nurses. RNs must have bachelor’s-level training.

Doctors, dentists and pharmacists are eligible for up to $50,000 in loan relief per year, while other medical professions are eligible for up to $25,000 per year.

Applicants must have employment confirmed at a site in a qualifying shortage area before submitting an application. For more information on how to apply for these programs, and the qualifying shortage areas and sites, call 402-471-2337 or visit this website.