Quarantina, the giant snow woman, turns heads and warms hearts in dead of winter

"We had the big snowstorm last week and knew conditions were good," Taggett said. "On Saturday, Melissa sent out a Text of just a snowman. We put on our gear and brought our shovels."

Construction started about 1 p.m. and progressed with Ken Kirkpatrick climbing a ladder higher and higher as chunks of snow were handed up to him. The other builders were Chelsey Erpelding, Bette Kosterpelding, Kelsey Kirkpatrick and Kennedy Kirkpatrick.

The snowwoman project came off without any accidents or injuries. Everyone, however, reported some sore muscles as they surveyed their handiwork on Sunday morning.

Quarantina's Hawaiian themed outfit is a nod to thoughts of winter receding and warmer days arriving, Melissa Kirkpatrick said. Besides, the snow woman's attire is just plain fun and elicits lots of comments.

The decision to have a medical mask cover Quarantina's mouth is a sign of the times, her husband said. Everyone, he said, is looking forward to the day there is no more need to wear the masks.

"Hopefully, she lasts a couple of weeks," Kirkpatrick said. "If we get another snow and weather gives us the opportunity to build (bigger), I'd like to do that. We'd have to get a bigger ladder, though."