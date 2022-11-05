Quarterly food pantry at Omaha church aims to help immigrants, refugees feel more at home

On a chilly Saturday morning at Hanscom Park United Methodist Church, the brick building was bustling with activity for a food pantry and health fair event intended to provide a taste of home to immigrants and refugees.

Volunteers ran back and forth with metal carts stacked to the top with food as greetings and chatter in many languages echoed throughout the corridors. Even though the doors had been open for more than two hours by 10 a.m., a steady flow of people continued to stream in.

"Each time we get a little more organized," said Diana Styles, a volunteer and member of the congregation. "And each time more people show up."

Since March, the church has held a quarterly event called the All People's Pantry to provide culturally appropriate foods to Omaha's immigrant and refugee communities. Maxwell Morgan, a volunteer and an immigrant from South Sudan, said the pantry is integral to combating food insecurity in communities that aren't fully served by traditional pantries.

"A lot of times when we move here, we're given food from the pantries, like cheese, that we don't typically eat," he said. "This is an incredible resource. When it first started, it was just a few bags of rice and beans gone within the first hour. Now it goes on for hours and we have pallets and pallets of food."

Forms are available in English, Spanish, Swahili, Arabic, Burmese, French, Thai, Persian and Somali — and volunteers say they have more languages to add for the next time around. Offerings at the pantry range from all types of beans to special flours like maize and cassava to vegetable oil and corn husks for tamales. The food is donated by volunteers, Nebraska Medicaid provider Healthy Blue and local nonprofit Whispering Roots.

Angelica Piaz, a pantry patron, said it was her first time attending the event. She was impressed with the selection compared with other food pantries in the area.

"It's nice to get food that we actually eat every day," she said as a volunteer unloaded bags of food into the trunk of her car.

At Saturday's event, volunteers and nursing students with Nebraska Methodist College joined to provide free flu and COVID-19 vaccines and diabetes and cholesterol screenings, as well as lead and hemoglobin screenings for children. Throughout the morning, the health room was bustling with people getting vaccinated and referred to community health providers.

Kiley Petersmith, director of community engagement for Nebraska Methodist College, supervised a team of student volunteers and helped people fill out consent forms in the makeshift clinic. She said they had a lot of interest in vaccinations — a fact she attributed, at least in part, to the comfortable and welcoming environment created by the church community.

"The future of health care, and nursing specifically, says that health care needs to be delivered where people live, work, play and pray," she said. "So here we are."

As Morgan loaded boxes of fresh produce onto people's carts, he spoke about the importance of the initiative. Beyond combating the immediate issues of food insecurity and health care access, he said, there is a psychological benefit to being a part of a generous and welcoming community.

"It's about inclusivity," he said. "With the community giving, we feel like we're part of the American dream."