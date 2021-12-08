Questions remain about downtown Omaha library's move and demolition

The W. Dale Clark Library has long occupied a coveted spot at the west end of the Gene Leahy Mall in downtown Omaha.
But next year, after 45 years in that location, the city’s largest library is expected to close and move to a 109-year-old building four blocks away.
Mayor Jean Stothert, in announcing the move last month, said the plan would make the site available for private development while also creating an efficient, redesigned downtown library.
But key questions remain as officials work to finalize those plans.
Omaha officials have not determined the breakdown of funding for the relocation of the main library operations to 1401 Jones St. and to a former Shopko store. The moves will require a total of $870,000 in annual lease payments, plus $3.5 million in renovation costs.
It’s also not known how much the demolition of the W. Dale Clark Library will cost or how it will be paid for.
The city also doesn’t yet know whether the Jones Street library location will be a short-term stay or a long-term home.
And, the city’s process for choosing the new downtown library site didn’t include informing the library’s executive director, Laura Marlane, of the specific downtown site until the day before the plan was announced.
Despite the one-day notice, Marlane said she has been a part of the discussions with city officials for months about the kind of space that the new library needs and is looking forward to moving to the new site.
The announcement of a new downtown library left some puzzled.
“I feel that choices are being made right now that aren’t going to be good long-term solutions for the way that the city is growing and the kinds of things that people want from their library,” said Jane Skinner, a former library staffer.
Stothert said in an interview that moving the downtown library and demolishing the W. Dale Clark building have been discussed for years.
In 2010, and again in 2017, a consultant’s review of Omaha Public Library facilities recommended replacing the W. Dale Clark Library and moving book and supplies distribution, a function that is currently housed there.
“Now is the time to do it,” Stothert said.
The city plans to make the current library site available for a future redevelopment project as the Gene Leahy Mall reopens in May 2022.
“We have multiple developers that are interested in that site, and that is a site that is prime for developing. In the future that is what you’re going to see in pictures of the Omaha skyline,” the mayor said.
Stothert said the city is working with multiple developers, and there’s no set timeline for when a redevelopment plan will be finalized. “I don’t announce anything that is speculative,” she said.
How much developers will pay for the property is also an unknown.
There will be an appraisal of the city-owned property before a sale, but in general, city officials have found that downtown properties range in value from $20 per square foot to $65 per square foot. That range would put the value of the property between $1.5 million and $4.8 million.
Tearing down the W. Dale Clark branch makes sense, Skinner said, but she questions why the new library can’t be rebuilt in its current location. She noted that the Jones Street building is even older than the W. Dale Clark building.
“I get the argument of wanting to tear down the main. It reflects a service model that doesn’t really exist anymore,” Skinner said. “I just think it’s kind of funny that one of the arguments against keeping W. Dale Clark was its age, which isn’t insubstantial, but then we’re moving out of W. Dale Clark into a building that is 100 years old.”
The Jones Street building, which the city intends to lease from White Lotus Group, was initially constructed in 1912 for the David Cole Creamery. The W. Dale Clark Library was built in 1976 and was renovated in 1995.
Marlane said she was first approached by the Mayor’s Office three to four months ago asking for her criteria for a new downtown space.
Marlane learned that the Jones Street site had been selected on Nov. 22, the day before a press conference was called to announce that the city had signed the letters of intent for the leases at the Jones Street and Shopko locations.
“I knew that it was coming down at some point,” Marlane said. “They asked me what we would need as far as space, and I told them we would definitely need a downtown branch even if it’s just a temporary location.”
The Omaha Public Library Board of Trustees was notified a few days earlier, on Nov. 18, that the city was finalizing negotiations on the Jones Street location.
Administrative offices and distribution will move to a vacant Shopko store at 84th and Frederick Streets. Public services will be at the Jones Street location.
Marlane and Stothert say the Jones Street building represents an opportunity for library officials to design an efficient space.
The mayor said that Marlane was a part of discussions as city officials searched for the new location.
“I have talked to her since she’s been library director about how she felt the downtown library needed a new facility, so she’s been in the loop the entire time,” Stothert said.
Marlane said she has some “general concerns” about the logistics of the move, “but nothing really specific.”
“I really trust the process, and I’m just looking forward to this new facility,” Marlane said. “I think the buildout that’s been proposed would certainly meet a lot of our requirements, and the idea of being able to build a space that works for us is really exciting for me and the staff.”
Two library staff members, who spoke with The World-Herald on the condition of not being named, said they are concerned about the financial aspects of the move. In particular, they don’t want to see the library’s budget impacted.
City Finance Director Steve Curtiss said the city doesn’t plan to reduce the library’s operating budget to help cover the moving costs.
Any bonds that are issued would be funded through overall city funds and would not be paid through library funds, he said.
Carrie Murphy, the mayor’s spokeswoman, said a breakdown of funding sources is still being developed, but possible sources include the city’s general fund, reserves, bonds and savings that result from decommissioning the current downtown building.
Even though it’s not yet known whether the Jones Street location will be the downtown library’s permanent home, Stothert called the planned renovation of the new site “money well spent.”
“Our facility master plan said we needed a new facility that was more efficient, a 30,000-square-foot facility. We found that,” Stothert said. “I’m not going to move the library to a downtown facility that we’re not going to have redesigned to be an efficient library.”
Another aspect of the move that has raised concerns is what will become of the historical archives that are now publicly available at the W. Dale Clark Library.
Although initial plans considered distributing the archives to multiple branches, Marlane said she hopes to keep the archives together at the Shopko site.
“Nothing can go to the branches. The branches are maxed out with their own space, and we wouldn’t want to split something up as important as genealogical and historic collections,” she said.
Marlane envisions making the collection available during certain hours of the week or by appointment.
Longer term, she looks forward to the potential of a new central library that could permanently house administrative services and the library’s archives.
Omaha fundraising organization Heritage Services, which has led a series of local civic philanthropic efforts, has been working on plans to build a new central library.
Heritage and the city are exploring the possibility of demolishing the building that houses the private digital library Do Space, at 72nd and Dodge Streets, and building a new central library on the site.
“Even if we’re at Shopko for a little while, the plans for the new main library are really amazing,” Marlane said. “All of these opportunities opening up for us are wonderful.”
City and library officials have stressed that plans to move out of W. Dale Clark and demolish the building would be moving ahead, regardless of Heritage’s possible involvement in a new central library.
Mike Kennedy, president of the Omaha library board, said that in the coming weeks, he and others involved in the downtown library project will work out the details of moving out of the 122,490-square-foot W. Dale Clark Library.
The board could vote on the plan as soon as its Dec. 16 meeting. But Kennedy said the public will have the opportunity to comment before the vote, either at a community forum or a library board meeting.
If approved by the library board and then the Omaha City Council, the new downtown location is expected to open in the fall of 2022.
