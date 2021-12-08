Questions remain about downtown Omaha library's move and demolition

Marlane said she has some “general concerns” about the logistics of the move, “but nothing really specific.”

“I really trust the process, and I’m just looking forward to this new facility,” Marlane said. “I think the buildout that’s been proposed would certainly meet a lot of our requirements, and the idea of being able to build a space that works for us is really exciting for me and the staff.”

Two library staff members, who spoke with The World-Herald on the condition of not being named, said they are concerned about the financial aspects of the move. In particular, they don’t want to see the library’s budget impacted.

City Finance Director Steve Curtiss said the city doesn’t plan to reduce the library’s operating budget to help cover the moving costs.

Any bonds that are issued would be funded through overall city funds and would not be paid through library funds, he said.

Carrie Murphy, the mayor’s spokeswoman, said a breakdown of funding sources is still being developed, but possible sources include the city’s general fund, reserves, bonds and savings that result from decommissioning the current downtown building.