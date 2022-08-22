Quiet week forecast for Omaha, eastern Nebraska

Tennis anyone? How about golf, softball or football?

Fall sports participants and spectators can expect warm, quiet conditions this week all across eastern Nebraska. Near-perfect conditions are forecast for the whole sports scene.

“It will be great for all the fall activities starting up, whether it’s cross country, tennis, golf or any of the other sports,” Becky Kern, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley, said Sunday. “Every day is looking pretty good across eastern Nebraska and into western Iowa.”

Omaha’s predicted high of 86 degrees on Monday will be quite typical for the week, Kern said. Highs through next weekend are forecast to be in the upper 80s to around 90 each day. Low temperatures are expected to be in the mid-60s.

“It’s going to be very quiet weather-wise this week,” Kern said. “We don’t really have any precipitation in the forecast, although we might see some (rain) next weekend.”

The average high temperature for this time of year is 85 degrees, Kern said. The average low is 63 degrees.

A weak frontal boundary is forecast to edge southward on Thursday before stalling across the region through the coming weekend. Temperatures will be a little lower than the previous days with a high of 84 predicted for both Friday and Saturday in Omaha.

“The best chances for thunderstorms or showers will arrive Saturday into Sunday,” Kern said. “There will be chances for rain all across eastern Nebraska and into western Iowa. It may be too late for some crops, but we will take anything we can get.”