Race is on to provide housing for Afghans and other refugees coming to Omaha

“We have resources that we didn’t have before,” Wyble said.

That may address concerns of such property owners and managers as Andy Panebianco of Omaha. He and his wife, Sabrina, are the Airbnb hosts of the Afghan family that arrived last week, and joined a group of about 50 people who welcomed the family at the airport.

Panebianco, who owns about 250 rental properties and manages many more for other owners, said Mitch Strong had reached out to him about the Airbnb rental. Panebianco said he was impressed by Strong and comfortable with the arrangement. He said he is open to renting more to refugees longer term, but has concerns because of mixed success in doing so in the past. He attributed the problems to a shortage of staffing at the resettlement agencies.

“There is obviously a need and I’m open to it,” Panebianco said. “There needs to be some kind of financial protections for the landlords. ... And I just really hope that the agencies have the proper staffing and training and ongoing support.”