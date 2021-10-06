Race is on to provide housing for Afghans and other refugees coming to Omaha

Refugee resettlement agencies and nonprofit groups are scrambling to secure good, affordable housing for several hundred Afghan refugees suddenly destined for Omaha, in addition to hundreds more people already expected from other nations.
A few families evacuated from Afghanistan have landed in Omaha so far. Many more Afghan evacuees are expected to begin arriving soon from camps at U.S. military bases, once their vetting and paperwork processes are complete. Meanwhile, refugees displaced from other countries around the world continue to arrive.
Nebraska resettlement agencies have committed to settling 775 Afghan evacuees in Nebraska, including more than 500 in Omaha. That number is fluid and likely to grow. It does not include so-called secondary migrants— people who are placed in other cities and then move to Omaha — or people such as Special Immigrant Visa holders whose status was already approved and can settle wherever they wish.
Before the August fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban, the Omaha agencies had committed to taking in a combined 700 refugees from other nations in the coming year. It’s unknown how many will actually come, but it may be fewer than that.
“Right now, there’s been such a tremendous outpouring from the community, including the housing sector, to solve this problem,” said Matt Martin, assistant vice president of community services for Lutheran Family Services. “It’s just a matter of how do we make the economics and mechanics of it work for everybody.”
An Afghan family of eight who arrived last week is a good example. Their resettlement agency, the Refugee Empowerment Center, had just a few days’ notice that they were coming. Mitch Strong, housing specialist at the agency, lined up an Airbnb for them for their first month in Omaha and is working to find a longer-term place.
On Tuesday, Strong got word that an Afghan family of 12 is coming to Omaha on Monday. He’s trying to find an Airbnb for them, too, and an apartment or house to follow.
“We’re now getting people every day or every other day,” Strong said.
Lutheran Family Services and Refugee Empowerment Center, the two resettlement agencies in Omaha, are talking daily with rental property owners and managers with whom they’ve worked in the past. With help from other nonprofits, they’re recruiting new landlords, especially large property owners who haven’t rented much to refugees before. They’re trying to find innovative ways to offset the challenges of renting to refugees and overcome misperceptions about them.
The resettlement agencies also are raising money to pay rent for the families beyond the couple of months funded by the federal government’s standard allotment for refugees, giving the families more time to find work and become self-sufficient.
Omaha Refugee Task Force members recently met with six of the seven Omaha City Council members to ask for city help. Lutheran Family Services, which places people in Omaha and Lincoln, has opened sites in Lexington and Council Bluffs.
“Because over the course of the next year, the resettlement agencies are expecting over 500 new arrivals from Afghanistan (in Omaha) ... in addition to the standard arrivals, the need for additional affordable, decent housing is more important than ever,” said Germaine Gersovec, co-chair of the Omaha Refugee Task Force’s housing committee.
She said the committee, in an effort to help recruit “new good landlords,” has created a brochure and webpage called “I Rent to Refugees” on the OmahaRefugees.com website.
“As a committee, we want landlords in Omaha to understand the many benefits to renting to refugees and the support they have in the community from a variety of agencies,” said Gersovec, assistant director of the Fair Housing Center of Nebraska-Iowa.
Omaha already has a shortage of good quality affordable rental housing. Meanwhile, it can be particularly hard to place refugees because they rarely have the kind of documented history that shows property owners they will be reliable rent-paying tenants.
“People come without credit histories, without bank accounts, without employment histories and without personal references much of the time, without someone who’s willing to co-sign for them for a lease, especially if they don’t have U.S. ties,” said Matt Martin, assistant vice president of community services in Lutheran Family Services’ refugee and immigrant programs.
Advocates say 85% to 90% of refugees who come to Nebraska find jobs.
“It’s very rare that a family that came here as refugees doesn’t pay rent,” Wyble said.
The federal government provides an allocation for each refugee to pay for furnished housing and other services. Martin said Lutheran Services uses that money to help pay for a security deposit and three months’ rent, but the federal allotment is often not enough.
“We rely on a lot of backfilling from private donations, whether it’s corporate, or grants, or individuals to fill in the balance of the expenses that we incur to resettle people,” he said.
Nonprofits have grown up to help. A prime example is The Furniture Project, started and run by Omaha Firefighter Drew Gerken. He collects donated furnishings, from couches to coffee tables and dishes, and moves them into apartments and houses not only of refugees, but also for families affected by fires, gang violence and many other issues.
A recent day found Gerken putting the finishing touches on a one-bedroom apartment in midtown Omaha that he, with help from the nonprofit Restoring Dignity, had furnished for a Somali couple arriving the next day.
“Omaha is a very generous town, very warm and welcoming,” Gerken said. “Having this opportunity to serve these people as they come to our community is a really huge responsibility, but also a real privilege, to know that we are going to be a safe haven to people who have really lived through terrible situations.”
Further complicating matters: Many refugee families, including those coming now from Afghanistan, are large. Affordable apartments with four bedrooms or more, or rental houses, are especially hard to come by. In the past, that has sometimes led to refugees living in substandard, poorly maintained housing, sometimes with landlords who take advantage of the tenants’ inability to advocate for themselves, said Hannah Wyble, founder and executive director of Restoring Dignity.
“We’re looking for landlords who have good properties,” Wyble said. “We don’t want substandard properties because if you put someone in a substandard unit, you’re starting them off on a terrible foot.”
She wants landlords to know that Omaha has a lot more programs in place to support refugees now than in the past. For example, Restoring Dignity offers a “healthy homes” class to teach families how to maintain their apartment or house. Her nonprofit and others help bridge language and cultural differences between refugees and landlords.
“We have resources that we didn’t have before,” Wyble said.
That may address concerns of such property owners and managers as Andy Panebianco of Omaha. He and his wife, Sabrina, are the Airbnb hosts of the Afghan family that arrived last week, and joined a group of about 50 people who welcomed the family at the airport.
Panebianco, who owns about 250 rental properties and manages many more for other owners, said Mitch Strong had reached out to him about the Airbnb rental. Panebianco said he was impressed by Strong and comfortable with the arrangement. He said he is open to renting more to refugees longer term, but has concerns because of mixed success in doing so in the past. He attributed the problems to a shortage of staffing at the resettlement agencies.
“There is obviously a need and I’m open to it,” Panebianco said. “There needs to be some kind of financial protections for the landlords. ... And I just really hope that the agencies have the proper staffing and training and ongoing support.”
Dekow Sagar agrees with the need, He is a former refugee from Somalia who leads an organization that provides ongoing support to refugees, particularly youths. He said it’s very important to find people places to live for several months so they can get their kids enrolled in school, figure out transportation and establish social networks. He’s the founder and executive director of the International Council for Refugees and Immigrants.
“I know the agencies that are responsible for this will be very creative and place people somewhere, but for me, it’s a little bit scary process,” Sagar said. “But I’m sure the American people are very decent and very welcoming, so somehow it’s my hope that we will be able to navigate this in the most ideal way.”
