Racial slur allegedly directed at Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn during Creighton Prep game

The younger Hepburn heard something that made him turn and stare into the crowd, “and there was some discussion that took place,” his father said. Later, after Chucky led his team to a comeback win, he taunted the Prep fans — and his father wasn't happy about that.

“After the game, he was kind of talking a little bit more than we cared for, and I was a little alarmed by it,” Greg Hepburn said. “I was planning on talking to him, to let him know that you need to have a better representation.”

Then he found out why his son was upset. A Bellevue West assistant coach told him that Chucky had said someone had called him the n-word. He confirmed that to his parents later. At first, they were going to ignore it. Greg Hepburn said Chucky was handling it well.

“He was kind of of the same mindset as I was, that we were just going to let it lie and just continue to move forward,” Greg Hepburn said.

But after talking with his wife, he decided he needed to speak out about it.