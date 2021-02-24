Racial slurs yelled at Omaha team in Norfolk prompt apologies, calls for change

“I wanted her to know that people in Norfolk, leaders in Norfolk, have no tolerance for such a thing,” Moenning said in an interview. He said Norfolk has been working to build inclusion in city government and the schools, and he pledged to increase those efforts.

The Norfolk Public Schools issued a statement apologizing “for or any inappropriate comments or actions that occurred” and “does not condone and will not tolerate acts of racism or discrimination.”

In a written statement to The World-Herald, Norfolk Public Schools spokeswoman Sarah Dittmer said school district officials had met with NSAA officials about the incident.

“The school district has committed to increasing efforts to raise student, staff and community awareness regarding acceptance and respect for one another,” according to the statement.

“Staff and student communication was shared this week reminding everyone of the expectations in classrooms and at activities and events. NPS has also committed to developing a comprehensive PK-12 equity and diversity plan.”

Northwest parents wrote letters to the NSAA calling for more action, including anti-bias education and penalties against schools that violate policies.