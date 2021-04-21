Radio personality Chris Baker fired after offensive tweet, calls it a 'boomer Twitter moment'

Asked if he thought the tweet, as it appeared, was racist, he responded:

"I don't know if that's a fair question. It's horrible, is what it was," he said.

"There's a difference between being intentional and being a fat-fingered boomer on Twitter. I don't look at Black people that way."

Asked to describe the image he was seeking, he said, "people celebrating."

Baker, who is known for lampooning others, said he didn't expect people to believe his explanation.

"I apologize for a stupid move. I apologize for the mistake."

Chauvin was found guilty Tuesday afternoon in the murder of a Black man, George Floyd. Chauvin's killing of Floyd was captured on video and has been the subject of protests globally over the deaths of Blacks at the hands of law enforcement.

Baker's tweet, which was deleted Tuesday evening but had been captured in screenshots, was roundly criticized as racist, with some people calling for the conservative talk show host to be fired and his advertisers to be boycotted.

At least two advertisers announced on Twitter that they had pulled their support from the show.