Ragweed pollen season returns to Nebraska; symptoms can mirror those of COVID-19

Close your windows and get out the nasal spray — ragweed season is here.

And this year, it comes in the middle of a pandemic.

Dr. Linda Ford, a Bellevue allergist who tracks pollen counts, said ragweed pollen usually shows up in the first few days of August.

"Then it takes a few days to get up to a high enough pollen count to be clinically significant to those who are allergic to it, and it has made it to that count," said Ford, who operates the Asthma & Allergy Center in Bellevue.

Ragweed pollen counts usually reach their peak around Labor Day. Symptoms include sneezing; itchy eyes, nose, ears and throat; watery eyes; a runny nose; and congestion.

People can take steps to minimize the misery brought on by the airborne irritant: Keep windows and doors closed, don't hang laundry outside to dry and shower after spending time outdoors. The masks people wear to help stop the spread of COVID-19 also help allergy sufferers, Ford said.

"These masks help to filter out most of the pollen and the mold spores that we're inhaling because they are a larger particle than the virus," Ford said.