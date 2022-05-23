Rain chances return for Omaha area this week before warmer air arrives

Two separate weather fronts will bring extended chances of rain showers to the Omaha area starting Monday followed later in the week by a warming trend.

The higher temperatures will be a welcome turn from the cool weather recorded in Omaha and Lincoln early Sunday. Lincoln recorded a record low of 34, besting the mark of 36 set in 1963, while Omaha saw a low of 37 degrees at Eppley Airfield.

“There will be a weather system moving west to east through the area (Monday) that is expected to hold a good chance for rain, especially in the afternoon,” Corey Mead, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, said Sunday. “Another system coming up from the south will then bring chances for rain Tuesday through Wednesday.”

Mead said the total amount of rainfall in Omaha will be from about half an inch to an inch. With the rain, lower temperatures are expected, with the high hovering in the mid-60s Monday through Wednesday, Mead said.

The good news, he said, is that severe thunderstorms are not expected to accompany either weather front.

“Right now, any precipitation chances from Monday through Wednesday do not have any real strong storms,” Mead said. “There are no strong signals for severe weather in the models we are showing at this time.”

Clearing skies are forecast starting Thursday with temperatures steadily rising. The high on Thursday is forecast for the mid-70s in Omaha with temperatures reaching into the mid-80s on Friday and Saturday, Mead said. Central Nebraska could see highs around 90 degrees.

Chances for rain return Saturday night into Sunday. The high temperature for Sunday in Omaha is predicted to be in the low 80s.

