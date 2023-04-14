The Omaha metro area is expected to get some much-needed rain Friday evening after this week’s warm, dry and windy conditions.

Omaha will see an 80% chance of rain Friday evening into early Saturday as thunderstorms develop in the area, according to the National Weather Service. Hail and strong winds will be possible, though the most severe conditions are expected to remain west of Omaha, Brian Barjenbruch with the Valley office of the weather service said.

“We’re probably going to hear some thunder,” he said.

The weather will stay fairly warm in Omaha on Friday, with a high in the low 80s, Barjenbruch said. It’s expected to cool off this weekend with a high around 52 Saturday and a high around 59 Sunday.

Breezy conditions also are expected to continue throughout the weekend, Barjenbruch said.

